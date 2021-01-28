NFL Pro Bowl 2021 live streams: How to watch Virtual Pro Bowl 2021 and Pro Bowl Verzuz

The NFL Pro Bowl 2021 live streams will be very different than last year's. Like many events, COVID-19 has affected the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl and forced the league to call a massive audible.

Instead of playing the live football game at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on January 31st as originally planned, the league will hold a week of virtual football showdowns building up to a virtual Pro Bowl on that very same Sunday, one week out from the Super Bowl 2021 live stream.

Along with EA Sports, the NFL is hosting players, alumni, celebrities, and steamers in a week-long event, The NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz. The competitions will be hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, NFL Alum Maurice Jones-Drew and the NFL Networks’, MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

Nine Pro Bowlers and one NFL Alum will go head-to-head virtually using VERZUZ battle format in real-time to see who will win a variety of categories. Spectators can follow the likes of Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and A.J. Brown (Titans) and others square off on @NFL social (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) and @VerzuzTV on Instagram. Check out our guide for how to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz for more details.

Then on Sunday, a virtual Pro Bowl will be played on EA Sports’ Madden 21 using the actual 2021 Pro Bowl rosters announced in December. The AFC Team will be played by Deshaun Watson (Texans), Derrick Henry (Titans), Snoop Dogg (Hip-Hop Icon) and Keyshawn Johnson (NFL Alum). The NFC will be played by Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Jamal Adams (Seahawks), Bubba Wallace (NASCAR) and Marshawn Lynch (NFL Alum).

Each player will play one yet to be determined quarter of five minutes. Fans can follow this virtual Pro Bowl live on the NFL’s YouTube channel as well as the league’s Twitter and Facebook pages beginning at 5 p.m. ET Sunday as well as on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel.

Of course, what would be an NFL event without a pregame show? For those craving more football, ESPN and ABC will host a pregame show. The 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration starts at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on Sunday and will feature elements from the week that was the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz as well as film breakdowns from the season and panel discussions featuring current and former players.

The NFL plans to play next year’s Pro Bowl in the more conventional way, on the field with the venue still being the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

How to watch Pro Bowl 2021 live streams

For the game itself, the Virtual Pro Bowl 2021 will be start on Sunday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can watch on the EA Madden NFL Twitch page and these NFL social media accounts:

But hours prior, the Pro Bowl 2021 Celebration is going to be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, January 31, at 3:00 p.m. E.T..

These channels are included on most cable TV packages and are available on two of our favorite streaming services: Sling TV and fuboTV .

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

If you don't need all of the NFL games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has Fox, NBC and ESPN.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ABC and ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Pro Bowl 2021 events schedule

2021 Pro Bowl Celebration: Sunday, January 31 @ 3:00 p.m. on ESPN / ABC

Sunday, January 31 @ 3:00 p.m. on ESPN / ABC The Virtual Pro Bowl 2021: Sunday, January 31 @ 5:00 p.m. on NFL Social / EA Madden NFL Twitch page

NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz schedule:

A.J. Brown (Titans) vs Justin Jefferson (Vikings): Tuesday, Jan. 26

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) vs Budda Baker (Cardinals), Cam Jordan (Saints) vs Myles Garrett (Browns): Wednesday, Jan. 27

DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals) vs Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Thursday, Jan. 28

Deshawn Watson (Texans) vs Michael Vick (NFL Alum): Friday, Jan. 29

How to watch Pro Bowl 2021 live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

You may not be at home for the Pro Bowl 2021 celebration, but you can still tune in to the pre-show if you've left your bubble and found yourself somewhere your normal streaming service doesn't work. The best VPN services make it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan