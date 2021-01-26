How to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz on Instagram Live, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz schedule The NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz starts at 8 p.m. ET on January 26, and takes place each night this week, through Friday the 29th.

It's going to be on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

When we tune in to watch the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz , we're getting a clash of a different variety. Instead of musical icons going to friendly warfare, we're going to see NFL Pro Bowl players using their highlight reels to talk for them.

This is part of the very irregular Pro Bowl 2021 week, where we won't be getting a traditional game. The NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz has a list of announced players — Deshaun Watson, Jamal Adams, Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey, Cameron Jordan, Myles Garrett — but more will join in as well.

The first night of NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz action is headlined by a pair of wide receivers: the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Tennessee Titans' A. J. Brown.

The series will be hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and they won't just be looking at what players have done on the field. The competition will be comprised of "several entertaining categories, showcasing their talents on and off the field."

Unfamiliar with the whole format? Trying to figure out what is Verzuz? We've got all the details from start time to how to watch Verzuz online, below.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists — or in this case, athletes. Each player will show a clip from their reel, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

Competitors chat during the festivities, and so far things have been cordial yet competitive, making for an entertaining night's watch.

How to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz on Instagram

The best move is to open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz on Twitter

Since this isn't a musical affair, Apple Music is out, and other social media services are in. Go to the NFL Twitter account to watch it in the land of the tweets.

How to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz on Facebook

Prefer Facebook? The NFL Facebook is where you'll find the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz event. Again, expect festivities to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz on YouTube

Neither Verzuz nor the NFL have said which YouTube channel will host these festivities. So, we've got links to both the Verzuz YouTube and the NFL YouTube.