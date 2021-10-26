Trending

New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders look simply stunning

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like an early contender for 2022’s best flagship.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22’s regular and Pro models are set to look nearly identical to the S21 and S21 Plus handsets, one model is reportedly veering off in a dramatic new direction.

From what we’ve heard, the S22 Ultra will be the MIA Samsung Galaxy Note 21 in all but name, complete with a classily curved design, giant screen and room for a built-in S Pen. If the rumor mill proves to be correct, it will be exactly the handset that those petitioning Samsung for a new version have been craving all these months.

Dutch site LetsGoDigital has published a series of renders from the artist Giuseppe Spinelli to give us an idea of what the phone will look like when Samsung unveils it next year.  

While most of the images focus on the back of the phone, and its slightly unusual quintuple lens layout — a recently rumoured upgrade on the previously anticipated P-shaped bump — it’s actually the front of the phone as imagined that’s more impressive. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display covers the entire face of the device, with those appealingly premium looking rounded edges that Samsung has done so well since the Galaxy S6 Edge. A pinhole notch is in the center of the display — exactly where it sits on the current Galaxy S21 Ultra.

While the images don’t actually show the S Pen dock clearly, its presence is felt in a few of the shots, with each one matching the color of its host device. And speaking of colors, Spinelli imagines three for the S22 Ultra: conservative black and white options are joined by a more eye-catching red hue. The often correct leaker Ice Universe, for what it’s worth, believes that there will also be a green shade available if none of these grab you.

Of course, it’s what’s on the inside that counts and here. the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to be a phone that’s in a league of its own. Not only did its predecessor, the S21 Ultra, pack a 108MP camera and 12 to 16GB RAM depending on region, but this time we may be treated to a chip made in conjunction with AMD, potentially opening the door to console-style power in your pocket — and maybe even ray tracing.

The elephant in the room is, of course, pricing. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starting at $1,199 without an S Pen, this is a handset that could get ludicrously pricey. We’ll know for sure early next year when the S22 family is expected to launch.

