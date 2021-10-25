Oculus Quest Pro possibly leaked in new videos — here's your first look

It’s been some time since we heard anything about the Oculus Quest Pro, which Facebook claims is set to arrive long before the Oculus Quest 3. Well now we might have just had a pretty hefty leak, thanks to a number of videos posted on Twitter.

The videos come from user @Basti564 who posted a series of what appear to be marketing promos for a new Oculus headset alongside download links. They’re videos that appear to show off the headset's design and potentially confirm some of its rumored features.

The design of the headset is a little different to the Oculus Quest 2. There’s a more goggle-inspired design, and a crest that’s not too dissimilar from that on the PSVR. The videos also only show a single strap, skipping the one that typically goes over a user’s head

The first (above) shows off a user customizing the look of their avatar, which is in itself not that impressive. However, the key thing to note is that she’s scrolling through everything without the aid of a controller, and the headset seems to be reacting to her facial expressions.

In other words it seems to confirm that the Oculus Quest Pro will come with a bunch of external sensors to keep itself aware of everything you are doing.

There are also two videos of the headset being used in a more professional environment, in terms of user collaboration (something Facebook has been pushing for years) and showcases some new smaller controllers that appear to be in some sort of dock or wireless charging station.

So while the Quest Pro does seem to have body tracking features, it should still have some sort of controller for those who need them. Presumably it's for the kind of work that needs a little more precision that only the controller’s built-in sensors can offer.

The fourth video shows off what is now a VR classic, Beat Saber, confirming that the Pro in Oculus Quest Pro doesn’t necessarily mean professional. There’s still room to have fun with friends.

Of course, being an unverified leak, there’s no way of telling how trustworthy these videos actually are. And until Facebook confirms what we can expect from the Oculus Quest Pro, we should remain skeptical about everything we’ve seen here.

However, with a Facebook Connect taking place later this week on October 28, it hopefully means we don’t have very long to wait to find out.