Motorola Edge Plus to fight Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 108MP camera

It's common knowledge that Motorola's planning a flagship device to take on the best Android phones. But a new leak makes it abundantly clear that Motorola hopes that its upcoming Moto Edge Plus device can go toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S20 Ultra from Samsung.

Specifically, a post from Twitter leaker TechDroider claims that the main camera in the Moto Edge Plus' rear camera array will be a 108-megapixel sensor. It will be accompanied by 16MP and 8MP shooters — presumably an ultra wide angle lens and a telephoto lens.

If that 108MP spec sounds familiar, that's because it matches the main shooter on the back of the quadruple lens Galaxy S20 Ultra. Cameras have been the main feature of Samsung's $1,399 flagship, with the 108MP main sensor able to capture more detail, especially in low-light settings. (The 108MP sensor has also been the source of some complaints surrounding the S20 Ultra, with reviewers noticing autofocus issues; Samsung says a software fix is rolling out to the phones.)

Motorola Moto EDGE+ Camera Specs 108+16+8MP Rear25MP FrontPunch Hole Size is Ofcourse not that Small pic.twitter.com/1bhQqUtA4hMarch 7, 2020

By matching the specs on Samsung's leading handset, Motorola would be signaling its intent to compete with the best Android phones available. Past Motorola efforts like the Moto Z series have scaled back on some features in the name of offering a lower price tag to compete with leading flagship from other Android phone makers.

That doesn't appear to be the case with the Moto Edge Plus, based on earlier leaks about Motorola's return to the flagship phone game. Previous Moto Edge Plus leaks have claimed the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip — the same chipset that will be found in 2020's top Android phones — and feature a 6.67-inch display with a faster 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 lineup supports a 120Hz refresh rate for its displays while recent flagships from OnePlus and Google offer 90Hz.

TechDroider's Moto Edge Plus leak also contains info about the upcoming phone's front camera, which will apparently be a 25MP shooter. It will be housed in a punch hole cutout in the upper left corner of the Moto Edge Plus display.

Renders created by phone leaker OnLeaks and posted at Pricebaba show off what the Moto Edge Plus might look like based on all these leaks coming out about Motorola's phone. The renders show a waterfall display and tiny hole-punch on the front, along with a triple camera stack on the back of the device.

It's unclear just when Motorola will take the wraps off the Moto Edge Plus. The rumor mill had expected that phone to make its debut during Mobile World Congress last month, but that trade show was cancelled over concerns about the coronavirus.