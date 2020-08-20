MotoGP live stream: How to watch Styrian Grand Prix online

Pramac Racing's Jack Miller leads KTM Factory's Pol Espargaro during last week's Austrian Grand Prix. This weekend, MotoGP returns to the Red Bull Ring for the second of two back-to-back races at the venue.

2020 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. BST) on Sunday, August 23. It will begin broadcast at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying begins at the same time on Saturday.

This weekend, MotoGP returns to the Red Bull Ring for the second of two back-to-back races in Austria, at the Styrian Grand Prix. We've got all the details you need to set up a MotoGP live stream to catch every session.

Last week saw the third different winner in the season's first four races, as Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso took his first victory of 2020 after a disappointing showing in the Czech Republic the week prior. However, Dovizioso's win was not the moment everyone's still talking about in the days since the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rather, fans — and, indeed, most of the field — are still reeling from the outrageous crash between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli on Lap 8. The two collided in the approach to Turn 3 while traveling at just over 190 mph, sending themselves and their bikes tumbling through the air and clear across the path of Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi as they rounded the corner. Morbidelli's bike in particular brushed past mere inches ahead of Rossi's Yamaha, and the seven-time premier class champion was visibly and understandably shaken after his lucky escape from the incident.

Here's hoping this weekend's follow up presents an exciting but much, much safer race. Read on for everything you need to know to follow the August 21-23 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix, and be sure to check back after Saturday's qualifying for the full grid ahead of the race on Sunday.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town, somehow, and you can't watch the Styrian MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season, though some of the races — like the opening round — have been shown on tape delay. Thankfully, this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix is not one of them, so you'll be able to watch along live on NBCSN. If you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

MotoGP fans, however, can get the live experience by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, August 21

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 22

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 23