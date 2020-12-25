Mavericks vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA Christmas Day game online

Mavericks vs Lakers start time, channel Mavericks vs Lakers live stream is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. today (Friday, Dec. 25). The game airs on ESPN.

Santa is delivering an NBA treat with the Mavericks vs Lakers live stream. The 2020-2021 NBA season continues with Christmas Day b-ball action, including this Western Conference face-off.

The Mavericks vs Lakers will test the defending champs, since LeBron James is nursing an ankle injury. But after L.A.'s loss to the Clippers earlier this week, the superstar said, "I turned it pretty good, but I don't think it's going to stop me from playing."

How to watch NBA live streams

King James may have a sore foot, but he'll still be a formidable foe. Last season, he took home his fourth Finals MVP trophy last season. Meanwhile, Dallas star Luka Doncic will do everything he can to earn the title of league MVP this season.

The match-up should be a high-scoring affair. The Mavericks had the best offense in the league last season, but Doncic will be without Kristaps Porzingis (who is out for a few weeks after meniscus surgery). On the Lakers side, newcomers Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder put up double-doubles against the Clippers.

Here's everything you need to watch the Mavericks vs Lakers live stream open the NBA season:

How to avoid Mavericks vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Mavericks vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Mavericks vs Lakers Christmas game airs on ESPN, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV or FuboTV.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Mavericks vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Mavericks vs Lakers live stream at 1 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Mavericks vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Mavericks vs Lakers on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet and SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.