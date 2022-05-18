Marvel’s She-Hulk hits Disney Plus on August 17 — here’s our first trailer

The MCU is growing faster than ever, thanks to Disney Plus, with three new shows hitting the streaming service this year. Moon Knight is over, Ms Marvel arrives next month, and now it’s time to see what She-Hulk has to offer in its first proper trailer.

Well technically it’s been renamed She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Judging from what we’ve seen in the trailer, the newly minted She-Hulk (aka Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany) is going to have to balance her work life with the burgeoning Hulk-flavored superpowers. So pretty par the course for a superhero origin story.

Fortunately superheroics runs in the family, since Walters’ cousin is Bruce Banner — the equally emerald-hued hero Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). If you're having trouble mastering explosive transformations into a giant green rage monster, there’s no better person to talk to.

But if the whole “green” thing wasn’t enough, Walters is tasked with heading up her firm’s newly-formed superhuman law division. Considering Walters is a defence attorney in the comics, it would make sense that the show would see her defending all kinds of superpowered types in the courtroom.

That includes long-time Hulk villain Emil Blonsky/Abomination, evidently still in prison after the events of The Incredible Hulk. That suggests the show likely takes place before his cameo appearance as an underground fighter in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. The fact Hulk’s right arm is still intact, which it wasn’t in Shang Chi’s end-credits scene, may even point to She-Hulk taking place before Avengers: Endgame.

We even get a glimpse of Z-list Marvel hero Frog-Man. He is literally a man dressed in a special frog suit, which gives him the power to jump great distances. Marvel has some truly weird characters in its back catalogue.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Also on show in the trailer is the trademark humor She-Hulk comics are known for, including a shot of her cradling one of her dates like a baby. There’s also some of the worst CGI I’ve seen in a Marvel project to date. I can see the logic in using CG to make Tatiana Maslany taller and more muscular, but the quality of it is less uncanny valley and more uncanny canyon.

Fortunately, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives on August 17, meaning there’s still three months for Marvel’s special effects teams to get it right.

The show stars Tatiana Maslaney as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonskey/Abomination, Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend Nikki and Renee Elis Goldsberry as Amelia. Benedict Wong will also be back as Wong, Sorcerer Supreme and seemingly one of the mainstays of the MCU’s fourth phase.