Ms. Marvel release date and time — when you can watch on Disney Plus

Like Kamala Khan herself, we've fangirled out and circled the Ms Marvel release date on our calendars. Arriving at a very busy moment for streaming services (Obi-Wan Kenobi is still dropping new episodes, while we wait for Stranger Things 4 to finish up), the newest member of the MCU is shaking up things. At least once she gets her powers.

Ms. Marvel release date, time and more Release date and time: Ms. Marvel will debut Wednesday (June 8) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

The good news, though, is it seems that Iman Vellani is the next big star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the first Ms. Marvel reactions delivered unanimous applause for her performance as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey.

She's a stellar student and an avid gamer who writes fan fiction about her idol, Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at both home and at school. Then, she gains new powers, much like her hero — but will they make her life any easier? Not a spoiler: Probably not. Of note, though, is that the way she gets her powers (and what they are) is reportedly different from the source material.

Kamala made her first appearance in the comics in 2014 and took the name that was first claimed by Carol Danvers (before she became Captain Marvel). The two characters are linked throughout the comics — so it's no surprise that Kamala will have a major role in Captain Marvel 2, The Marvels.

Here's everything we know about Ms. Marvel, one of the top upcoming Marvel movies and series to be aware of.

When does Ms. Marvel come out on Disney Plus?

Marvel and Disney Plus announced the Ms. Marvel release date is Tuesday (June 8) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST.

Ms. Marvel episode 1 debuts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 8) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

This is the first of six episodes. The first two released on a Friday, the next two will release on the upcoming Wednesdays.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle (opens in new tab) that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Moon Knight.

More upcoming Marvel series will follow, including She-Hulk (arriving on August 17)

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day, the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.