iPhone 12 leak just revealed a big missing feature

The iPhone 12 is expected to start at an aggressively low price of $649, which is $50 less than the iPhone 11. In fact, Apple may even release a 4G-only version for $549. And now we have a better idea why Apple may be able to charge cheaper prices.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will not be including a fast 20W charger in the box with the iPhone 12. This is the second time we are hearing this rumor in the course of a week, so it’s looking more likely as we get closer to launch.

As reported by MacRumors, Kuo’s research note says that Apple will make the 20W power adapter an optional accessory. In addition, he says that the company will end production on both 5W and 18W power adapters.

Apple introduced the 18W charger just last year for the iPhone 11 line, but it was only included in the box for the iPhone 11 Pro models. It seems this time around that you’ll have to pay extra for fast charging no matter which iPhone 12 model you choose.

The new 20W power adapter is reportedly similar to the 18W version in terms of size, and it uses USB-C for fast charging. We are assuming that Apple will at least bundle a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, but the research note doesn’t specify.

A previous Barclays analyst note last week said that the iPhone 12 would neither ship with a power brick nor a set of EarPods. So it really seems like Apple is trying to cut costs, even if it’s an inconvenience for customers. The 18W power adapter currently costs $29, and the EarPods cost the same. However, we suspect many users will be upgrading to wireless earbuds like the AirPods and AirPods Pro — if they haven’t already.

The good news is that this move by Apple would likely save the planet from tons of electronic waste, as many users likely have multiple power bricks at home already. And you should get a lot of other compelling features for your money, ranging from a faster A14 Bionic processor and 5G to improved cameras and 120Hz displays for the iPhone 12 Pro phones.

But if you want to be able to fast charge, it looks like you’re going to have to pay extra.