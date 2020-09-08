iPhone 12 launch event is officially Sept. 15 — what to expect

We now know when we're going to get our first official glimpse at the iPhone 12. Apple has announced a streaming event for Sept. 15, where it's all but certain the company will show off its latest iPhones.

There's no mention of the iPhone 12 or any other Apple product at the Apple events page announcing the live stream. All the page says is that there will be an event at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT next Tuesday, Sept. 15. Just like June's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote, this event will be live-streamed without any audience, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone 12 will ship later than usual. Apple has already confirmed that new phones won't ship in September. However, the launch event is happening just a few days later than normal. Last year's iPhone 11 launch, for example, took place on Sept. 10, 2019.

The iPhone 12 likely won't be the only product Apple shows off next week. In addition to four new phone models, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple could also show off new versions of the iPad as well as its rumored AirTags trackers for finding lost keys and other objects. AirPods Studio, a new set of wireless headphones, is rumored to be in the works as well.

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition to all that hardware, there's also the software that Apple has in the works. At WWDC this summer, we got previews of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7. All that software is currently in beta, and if Apple doesn't release final versions next week, it's likely to tell us when those releases are coming.

Here's a closer look at what Apple likely has planned for next week.

iPhone 12

Even with all the products Apple has in its pipeline, the iPhone 12 figures to be the star of the show. Even though the smartphone doesn't dominate Apple's business the way it did a few years ago, the iPhone still accounts for nearly half of the company's revenue. So a new iPhone is a big deal for Apple

And four new iPhones figure to be an even bigger deal. That's what Apple's expected to release, as a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max should join a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as the two affordable options in Apple's lineup. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to debut as well, with larger screens than their iPhone 11 Pro counterparts.

(Image credit: Concept Creator/Jonas Daehnert)

All four iPhone 12 models should feature 5G connectivity, making these the first Apple phones capable of delivering the faster wireless speeds. 5G phones have yet to really take off, but it's thought that once the iPhone adds support for the new networking standard, it will become more widely adopted.

Besides the differing screen sizes, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max could both featured OLED panels. Previously, Apple has used an LCD screen in the iPhone 11 model that those phones are expected to replace.

Even more substantive changes are planned for the iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple is widely expected to add a LiDAR sensor to the triple camera array on the back of the new phones, which will help support augmented reality apps. There's also a rumor that the screens on the Pro models could support a faster refresh rate, though not everyone agrees that this feature is likely.

What's also up in the air is just when we'll see the new iPhones. Apple will likely ship the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max in October. It's possible the iPhone 12 Pro models could ship later, as Apple uses a staggered launch to deal with production deals caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apple Watch Series 6

Besides the iPhone 12, the other product that's a near certainty for the Sept. 15 event is a new Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to introduce a host of new capabilities including blood oxygen monitoring and mental health features. We already know that sleep tracking will be a part of the new watch, as it's a centerpiece of the watchOS 7 update.

Those new features, particularly sleep tracking, will require a performance boost, and Apple could address that with improved battery life. That could either be handled with a more power efficient chip or the use of a more efficient Micro LED display on the Apple Watch 6.

New iPads

Apple already released a new iPad Pro earlier this year, which leaves other parts of its tablet lineup seeking attention. A likely candidate for an update is the iPad Air, with at least one rumor monger claiming the iPad Air 4 could debut this fall. Other sources are pointing to a 2021 launch, so the iPad update coming this month could be for another model.

Several features that Apple introduced with the iPad Pro could find their way into this new iPad, such as Face ID unlocking, USB-C connectivity, Magic Keyboard support and of course, a newer A12Z Bionic processor.

Given the success of its AirPods wireless earbuds, Apple could be looking to branch out into headphones as well. The AirPods Studio headphones are rumored to be in the works, and these over-the-ear headphones are likely to feature active noise cancellation along with a Transparency feature to let in outside noises when you need to hear the world around you.

AirTags have been rumored for more than a year now. These are device trackers that will help you find things like keys and other valuable objects that have a tendency to go missing. AirTags are expected to work with the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor found in recent iPhones. (Basically, the iPhone 11 and later, including — we would presume — the new iPhone 12 models.)

At WWDC, Apple unveiled plans to make its own laptop chips. The first Apple Silicon MacBooks are expected to arrive this year, that could happen at a separate October event. After all, the iPhone 12 alone should give Apple more than enough to talk about.