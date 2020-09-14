iPad Air 4 leak reveals a big price bump — but there's good news

The iPad Air 4 could be one of the marquee products joining the Apple Watch 6 at Apple's Time Flies event tomorrow, complete with a brand new design and compelling specs. But you may be paying a premium for the upgrade.

Frequent Apple speculator @L0vetodream posted a somewhat cryptic tweet that reads "$5X9... X > 6." When paired with the user's previous tweets about the iPad Air 4, this tweet suggests that the new iPad could cost somewhere between $569 and $599. That would be a notable jump from the current iPad Air 3, which starts at $499.

However, there could be a silver lining to this price bump. In a separate tweet, L0vetodream suggests that a new Apple product will get quick charge. While this may be in reference to the Apple Watch 6, it's possible that the new iPad Air will get a charging boost to bring it more in line with the latest iPhones. Both the iPad Pro and the iPhone 11 series support up to 18W charging.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the iPad Air 4 is expected to get a complete redesign that will make it look a lot like Apple's higher-end iPad Pro tablets. Specs-wise, you can expect an A14X processor, USB-C charging and compatibility with the latest Magic Keyboard.

You'll likely have to live without advanced LiDAR depth-sensing camera on the latest iPad Pro, however. Some rumors point to the iPad Air 4 getting Face ID support for faster unlocking, while others suggest that there will be a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button to allow for thinner bezels.

We only have mere hours to go until we see what the final iPad Air 4 looks like in the flesh. Apple's Sept. 15 Time Flies event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for all the official announcements as they break.