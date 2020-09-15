Apple event live blog: Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 and all the big Apple news

Apple's September event is finally upon us, but it'll be unlike any other we've experienced. Not only will this year's Time Flies event be all-virtual due to the ongoing pandemic, but for the first time in more than a decade, the annual September showcase won't be focused on new iPhones.

Instead, the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 are expected to be Apple's marquee products for the day. The former is tipped to get a major health upgrade in the form of blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), while the new iPad Air will likely get a brand-new design that borrows from the popular iPad Pro series.

But Apple's ace in the hole this afternoon just might be the Apple Watch SE, which is rumored to be a lower-cost Apple Watch that borrows many features from the beloved Apple Watch 5. Don't be surprised to see the iPad 8 pop up as well to replace Apple's most popular tablet.

While it's not impossible that Apple teases the iPhone 12 at the end of this show, we're more likely to see new flagship phones at a separate October event.

We'll be covering all the Apple Event news as it happens live, so be sure to bookmark this page and follow below for the latest updates.

8:51 am: While the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 are garnering a lot of headlines, the Apple Watch SE could be the most exciting reveal of the whole show. Here's our breakdown of the watch's leaked specs, which point to an Apple Watch 5-style device with similar internals and a lower price. That sounds a whole lot like the iPhone SE we got this year, and we're totally on board.

8:31 am: Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has chimed in to set some last-minute expectations for the Apple Watch 6. If you're expecting a massive revamp, you might be let down. .

I wouldn’t look for a ton new with the Apple Watch Series 6 besides the blood oxygen monitor and the faster processor. https://t.co/gtlYlkflTNSeptember 15, 2020

8:05 am: Now this is neat. Tweets with the #AppleEvent hashtag have a custom Apple Watch heart animation when you click the like button. Try it out on the tweet below.

#AppleEventTry liking the pic, and see the animation of icon. Apple is taking its marketing to a different level, which is strange. pic.twitter.com/NZreZUDJPISeptember 15, 2020

8:00 am: Like clockwork, the Apple Store is down for maintenance. This typically happens during event days and signals the arrival of new products.

7:53 am: Despite rampant speculation, you shouldn't get your hopes up for seeing the iPhone 12 today. A series of recent leaks and reports confirms why.

7:40 am: It just wouldn't be an Apple Event without a flurry of last-minute leaks. One of those came from veteran tipster Evan Blass, who seemingly confirmed the specs of the iPad Air 4, iPad 8, Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

- iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C- iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning - Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE- Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versionsSeptember 14, 2020

7:00 am: We're all seated for the big show! Turns out it's a lot easier to find a spot for a virtual event.