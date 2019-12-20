Hurry! The best AirPods Pro deal is back at Amazon

Good news if you're still looking for AirPods deals.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new AirPods Pro on sale for $236.55 via a discount that's applied during checkout. That's $12 off and just $2 shy of their all-time price low. There is a catch. Amazon is out of stock, so your chances of getting this before Christmas are very slim. However, you can still buy them now at this sale price and they'll ship the minute Amazon replenishes its stock.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $236 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon now has them on sale for $236.55 via an in-cart discount. They're out of stock, but you can buy them at this price and they'll ship when Amazon replenishes its stock.

In our AirPods Pro review, Apple's wireless earbuds earned an Editor's Choice award for it noise cancelling performance, sweat and water resistance and easy-to-use Force Touch sensor, which lets you engage Transparency mode.

Apple's earbuds house three microphones and six sensors into their tiny, redesigned form factor. Apple's H1 chip is also built in, so they'll instantly connect to your iOS devices.

In our AirPods Pro workout test, Apple's buds felt so light we forgot we had them on. More importantly, the pods stayed in place, whether we were sprinting outdoors, doing side planks at the gym, or sweating through a spin class.

Buy them now — the chances of them hitting this price again before the holidays is slim to none. Plus, you'll have a nice surprise waiting for you when they finally ship.