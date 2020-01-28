Hurry! Score a pair of Google Nest Hubs for just $99

What's better than a Google Nest Hub? Two Google Nest Hubs!

Best Buy currently has the Google Nest Hub (2 Pack) on sale for $99.99. Normally, you'd be expected to shell out $260 for these smart displays, so that's $160 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart home bundle and one of the best smart home deals we've seen this month.

Google Nest Hub (2-Pack): was $259 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. Best Buy is offering this 2-pack for just $99.99, which is $159 off. View Deal

The Google Nest Hub is one of the best smart home devices you can ever own. It features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather.

In our Google Nest Hub review, we liked its compact design and YouTube and Google Photos integration. The 7 x 4.5 x 2.7-inch Google Nest Hub is small and unobtrusive. It looks very much like a miniature tablet attached to a round base. The back is covered in a similar mesh fabric to that of the Echo Show.

The display itself is simple. One button on the top of the device turns the microphone on and off, and another on the left side controls the volume. Meanwhile, Google Assistant is a breeze to interact with, and uses the Hub's display to its advantage very nicely.

While it's not as large or loud as the Echo Show, the Google Home Hub is an affordable and capable alternative for those looking for a smart display.