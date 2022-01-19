Hurry! Nvidia RTX 3060 through RTX 3090 available in today’s Newegg Shuffle

High-powered graphics cards continue to be a hot commodity, as anyone who's tried to figure out where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 without paying scalper prices can tell you.

The ongoing chip shortage is one of many factors that have blown the supply and demand for GPUs so out of whack that retailers like Newegg are having to implement special programs to give customers a shot at snagging a new GPU before the scalpers (or their bots) can snap them all up.

The good news is that if you act fast you could have a shot at grabbing a new Nvidia GPU for yourself, because today (January 19) Newegg will be offering a selection of GeForce GPUs from Asus, Gigabyte, and more for sale in its Newegg Shuffle lottery program.

If you haven't already taken part in a Newegg Shuffle, it's pretty straightforward: the Shuffle starts with a 3-hour window in which hopeful buyers (with Newegg accounts) can select the product or products they want to buy from a list — this time, it's all Nvidia GPUs.

After the window ends, Newegg selects the "winners" at random and sends them an email and/or Newegg app notification with a link to buy their items within a 2-hour time limit.

Today's Newegg Shuffle spans the gamut of high-end Nvidia GPUS, as everything from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 all the way up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is available for purchase at MSRP — if you're one of the lucky few to win a shot at buying one. But act fast — the window to take part in today's Shuffle closes at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m PT!

If you don't make it in time, or aren't one of the chosen few who get to buy a new graphics card at a reasonable price, take heart: at some point the global supply chain issues will ease, and cards like the Nvidia RTX 3080 could finally be easier to buy. The company's planning to launch some new products this year as well, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series, which should make it a bit easier to find a new GPU in 2022.