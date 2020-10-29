Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070: Latest stock updates

Nvidia's highly-anticipated GeForce RTX 3070 is finally here. Unfortunately, pre-orders for the graphics card sold out in minutes. So if you're wondering where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 — you've come to the right place.

The RTX 3070 is the least-expensive ($499) of Nvidia's three Ampere-powered graphics cards. It joins the equally popular — and hard to find — RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

While most retailers are currently out of RTX 3070 inventory, a handful will automatically e-mail you the minute inventory is restocked. So we're rounding up all the retailers where you can buy the RTX 3070.

Nvidia RTX 3070 deals and Black Friday

The holiday season is starting early and we're seeing a tremendous amount of early Black Friday deals. However, RTX 3070 fans shouldn't get their hopes up. You probably have a better chance of winning the lotto than you do finding a significant deal on the RTX 3070. That said, keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you the latest RTX 3070 inventory updates as soon as they happen.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070

RTX 3070: from $499 @ Best Buy

RTX 3070: from $499 @ Amazon

RTX 3070: from $499 @ Newegg

RTX 3070: from $499 @ Nvidia

