Newegg promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Newegg promo codes?
Newegg promo codes are coupons designed to lower the price of eligible items sold on Newegg. When available, Newegg coupon codes are found on the product page itself and are usually located below the list price. These digital vouchers are easy to activate. However, you'll need to create a free Newegg account before you can see the final discounted price.
How can I get Newegg promo codes
Newegg promo codes aren't always easy to find. However, you can sometimes find them by signing up for Newegg's weekly newsletter. The e-mail offers weekly savings on Newegg's hottest products. You can sign up for the Newegg Newsletter via this Newegg link (opens in new tab). Additionally, Newegg sometimes displays coupon codes on product pages. The Newegg coupon code will either be shown near the image of the product or below the pricing information.
What is the Newegg Rebate Center?
In addition to Newegg Promo Codes, shoppers can save at Newegg via the website's rebate center. Here you'll find mail-in rebates on all types of products sold on Newegg. Unlike coupons which can be activated instantly, rebate must be mailed in along with the UPC bar label from the product you purchased. As a result, you'll have to pay full price for the item you want and then you'll get your mail-in rebate after the manufacturer has processed your rebate.
Does Newegg offer free shipping?
Although Newegg offers free shipping, it's not always available on all products. To find out if the device you want includes free shipping, just look at the product page for any orange banner that says "FREE SHIPPING." (The banner is usually located above the price).
What is Super Eggsaver Shipping?
Super Eggsaver Shipping is a free method of shipping that usually takes from 4 to 7 business days to ship. Keep in mind that the service may use more than one shipping carrier to deliver your package.
What is Newegg Will Call?
If you live in or near City of Industry in California, you can drive up to Newegg's Will Call center to pick up purchases made online. Orders must be processed by 3:30pm local time the day of pickup, otherwise it'll be available for will call pickup the next day. It's worth noting that a photo ID, the credit card used to make the purchase, and a printed copy of your "will call pickup slip" must be shown during pickup.
Newegg hints and tips
In addition to Newegg coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Newegg.
- Shop Newegg's Shell Shocker Deals: Shell Shocker Deals are short-lived sales refreshed daily at Newegg. The discounts can spotlight a wide range of items from gift cards to PC desktops. You can shop all Shell Shocker Deals via this Newegg link (opens in new tab).
- Newegg Combo Deals: Combo deals are items that have been coupled together and offered at a slight discount. Popular Newegg Combo Deals can include a motherboard with processor, a 4K TV with soundbar, or a gaming console with select games. You can shop all Combo Deals via this Newegg link (opens in new tab).
- Check out refurbished deals: Newegg has its own section dedicated to refurbished items. Refurbished deals can range from robot vacuums to OLED TVs. You can shop all refurbished deals via this Newegg link (opens in new tab).
How to use Newegg promo codes
You must be logged into your Newegg account before you can use a Newegg promo code. After logging into your account, add the item(s) you wish to buy to your shopping cart. Start the checkout process and on the first page of checkout — to the right of the shipping section — you'll see a section that says Apply Promo Code. Click that box and an empty field will appear below it. Enter your coupon code here and then click apply to activate your coupon code. The final discounted price will be shown during the final checkout page.
Newegg is an online retailer specializing in computer hardware and components. Based in City of Industry, CA, the retailer was founded by Fred Chang in 2001. Since then it's grown to become one of the most trusted websites for deals on video cards, motherboards, hard drives, gaming laptops, and more. The online retailer also helped popularize the PC-building movement thanks to its massive stock of PC components. With millions of products available to ship instantly, Newegg offers an unparalleled shopping experience for the DIY community.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.