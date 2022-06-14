In addition to Newegg Promo Codes, shoppers can save at Newegg via the website's rebate center. Here you'll find mail-in rebates on all types of products sold on Newegg. Unlike coupons which can be activated instantly, rebate must be mailed in along with the UPC bar label from the product you purchased. As a result, you'll have to pay full price for the item you want and then you'll get your mail-in rebate after the manufacturer has processed your rebate.