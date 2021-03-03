How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run release date The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run premieres Thursday, March 4 on Paramount Plus.

Even if you don't live in a pineapple under the sea, it's almost time to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online. One of the marquee titles of the Paramount Plus launch, this film will also be streaming paid video on demand services as well.

And this movie looks like a hot and a half, telling the story of how SpongeBob and all his friends, starting with Gary, met. Of course, we keep bring up Gary because the film's all about what happens when everybody's favorite snail goes missing.

The film seems to move back and forth between those origin stories and the race to find Gary. Of course, expect all the celebrity cameos you could fit into an animated movie.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in the US

American fans can watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Thursday, March 4 on Paramount Plus.

That's the same day as the launch of Paramount Plus, the new streaming service.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $4.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in Canada

Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run along with American viewers on Thursdays, starting March 4.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in the UK

While Paramount Plus won't be in the UK, you can still watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run if you're across the Atlantic. In fact, you don't have to wait. It's been on UK Netflix since November 2020.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run trailer

The tailer for the Sponge on the Run movie shows off the film's cute (but possibly off-putting depending on how wedded you were to the original) 3D-ish aesthetic. It also shows the main plot of the story (Gary's gone missing!) and highlights celebrity cameos.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast and cameos

Of course, the main cast of voice actors are back with Tom Kenny voicing Spongebob and Gary, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs and Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star.

Just as interesting is the cast of mega (to not so huge) celebrity cameos. In the trailer, you saw Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo, while What We Do In The Shadows' Matt Berry, Reggie Watts and Awkwafina are also on board.