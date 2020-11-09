How to watch the Apple November event — live stream Apple Silicon MacBook launch right here

Apple November event What: Apple Silicon Macs launch event

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST

Where: Apple.com or Apple's YouTube channel

We're days away from the Apple November event, where we expect to finally see the long-awaited Apple Silicon MacBooks. So, it's time to block out time in your calendar to see the future of the Mac.

The launch event gets underway on Tuesday, (Nov. 10) at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and we're going to have a live blog so you can keep track of the event as we point out the most important elements. The big story, as Apple previewed at its June developers conference, is that the company plans to release MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Pros and Mac minis that run on Apple's own A-series Apple Silicon chips, as it begins to leave Intel's processors in the rear view mirror.

But Apple CEO Tim Cook may have something else up his sleeve. If this fall's Apple events can give us anything to go on, the company will also release updates to another of its product lines.

And since we're near the gift-giving season, the AirPods Studio feel like a prime candidate for the other thing at this "One more thing," event (named after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' signature phrase before a big reveal). Or is it Apple Glasses? The Apple TV 2020? We'll find out soon.

Looking to follow along? Here's everything you need to live streaming the event event, and what you can expect to see.

How to watch the Apple November event

As has become tradition, Apple gives us plenty of ways to tune in. The above YouTube embed (from Apple's official YouTube channel) will allow you to watch without leaving this page, and Apple.com will also be showing the event.

The Apple TV's Apple Events app will broadcast the Apple Silicon Macs launch, as well.

What can I expect at the Apple November event?

We expect at least two new MacBooks, if not other Macs as well, to be revealed. Those are the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, though they could change the latter to a 14-inch display, as has long been rumored.

As mentioned above the AirPods Studio are another heavily rumored incoming Apple product.

Apple Silicon Macs: What to know

Apple's made such strong progress making its own processors that it's able to kick Intel to the curb, and therefore we're going to get Macs that (according to Apple's WWDC 2020 presentation) offer higher power efficiency — for longer lasting battery life — and increased speeds.

The Apple Silicon processors are the same ARM-based processors you may already be familiar with. It's expected that the company will be using chips with the same (or similar) A14 processors found in the new iPhone 12 and iPad Air 2020. That's how the Apple Silicon Macs will be able to run iOS and iPadOS apps.

The leap to ARM processors has been a long time coming, as Apple needed to developed its own versions of Intel's processors, which have often been delayed, leaving Apple slightly behind the times. For example, Intel's 11th Gen. Tiger Lake CPUs just debuted, while Apple's latest MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) is still stuck on a 10th Gen chip.

The specific Apple Silicon Macs that will debut at the "One more thing" event are to be decided, but the most recent rumors say Apple will reveal at least two: an Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air and an Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro. The possible third new MacBooks are an Intel or ARM-based 16-inch MacBook Pro or a reborn 12-inch MacBook, that would seek to offer the ultimate mix of portability and battery life.

Will we finally see the AirPods Studio?

Rumored for multiple months now, the AirPods Studio would be Apple's first over-ear headphones, and expand the definition of what AirPods can actually look like. They'd be positioned as the next best noise cancelling headphones, and would be poised to be compared to the existing best-in-class models, the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4.

And how much will the AirPods Studio price be? Expectations are set as low as $399, all the way up to $599 depending on the design. Thinking back to previous Apple Watch models, you'll remember that Apple likes to introduce differing models made of varying materials.