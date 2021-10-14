How to watch the Apple event — live stream Monday's Unleashed event

The Covid-19 pandemic might be causing component shortages, but that's not stopping Apple from announcing more products. And we can tell you how to watch the Apple event that's set for Monday (Oct. 18) to find out exactly what the company has planned.

With the iPhone 13, iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 now out — and the Apple Watch 7 about to join them — all signs point to this being a Mac-focused event. You can follow along by watching Apple's virtual event as it's live-streamed on Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the Apple Unleashed event and where to find a live stream.

When is the Apple event taking place?

Apple's Unleashed event gets started at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 18. That's 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. BST. Apple's virtual events tend to run an hour or so. The company's September event ran around 90 minutes, but that iPhone-centric event packed in a lot of product announcements.

How to watch the Apple event — live stream options

The easiest way to tune into Apple's Unleashed event is to follow along on YouTube. Though the event won't get underway for a few more days, Apple already has a placeholder set up for when the virtual event goes live.

We've embedded the YouTube video below so that you don't have to go searching for how to watch the Apple event.

In addition to YouTube, you can also watch the Unleashed event from Apple's homepage. If you've got an Apple TV, the event will stream in the TV channel on that set-top box.

What to expect from the Apple event

Unlike last month when Apple rolled out new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, it's expected that Apple will turn its focus to computing. While Apple hasn't confirmed this, we expect the company to unveil new MacBook Pros and an updated Mac mini, both sporting the Cupertino's new M1X processor. There's also a chance of the Apple AirPods 3 making an appearance, as those wireless headphones were missing during Apple's September event.

While the current MacBook Pro powered by an Apple-made M1 chip is an excellent device, as is the new colorful iMac 2021, fans have been eagerly anticipating a more powerful version of Apple's silicone. It's expected the updated M1x chip will not only have more processing grunt, but that it will have more Thunderbolt channels as well as additional CPU and GPU cores.

Interestingly, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the new MacBook Pro will also have a new redesign, the first in five years. Fans are hoping for the return of MagSafe charging, although we'll have to wait to see if that pans out.

It's also expected that the Mac mini will too be present at this month's event. Not only is it rumored it have the latest in Apple silicone, making it a compact number-crunching machine at a good value, but there could also be a sleek new design, forgoing the all-aluminum finish of current models. In Gurman's Power On newsletter, he claims that the new Mac mini have four total Thunderbolt ports. And noted leaker Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech also claims that the Mac mini will use a "plexiglass" top and will have a magnetic power connector like with the iMac 2021.

Of course, whether any of the above reports pan out remain to be seen. Be sure to tune in to Tom's Guide later this month for a liveblog and analysis of all the latest announcements.