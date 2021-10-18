Apple event live blog: MacBook Pro 2021, AirPods 3 and all the big news as it happens

The Apple Event is today, and our Apple Event live blog will be here every step of the way as the company is expected to make major product announcements in multiple categories. The biggest buzz is around two new MacBook Pros that will likely bring the most significant upgrades in years.

Dubbed "Unleashed," the Apple October event starts at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. BST), and many believe that Unleashed could refer to a new M1X chip that will power both the new MacBook Pros and a possible new Mac mini. We could also see new AirPods with a fresh design and new features.

Here's what we anticipate at the Apple event:

MacBook Pro 2021 (14 inch and 16 inch): The new MacBook Pros should offer powerful M1X chips that deliver more CPU and GPU cores. We're expecting a new 14-inch size and a MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch.

Both laptops should sport slimmer bezels, dazzling mini-LED displays and more ports. Add in a 1080p camera and rumored MagSafe charging and Apple could be about to reinvent the MacBook Pro.

Mac mini 2021: The Mac mini M1 is already one of the fastest and best mini PCs around, but it looks like Apple is going to take its small computer to the next level. In addition to a new M1X chip, the Mac mini 201 is tipped for a redesign that could include more ports and an even more compact form factor.

AirPods 3: The regular AirPods haven't seen an update in two years, so we're very interested to see what the new wireless earbuds bring to the table. The biggest rumor centers around shorter stems for the design (similar to the AirPods Pro) but we're not sure about noise cancellation.

Keep it locked to our Apple event live blog for all the biggest Apple news throughout the day.