How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 — live stream the Galaxy S22 launch

In just a few weeks you'll be able to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live as it happens and see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup and more.

The Korean tech giant has now shared the official virtual invite and revealed that the next Unpacked will take place on Wednesday, February 9. And there are plenty of reasons to tune in, because Samsung is expected to unveil the new S22 phones plus the likes of the Galaxy Tab S8 series and more.

Below, you'll find the exact timings of the show along as well as where it will be broadcast. We've also summarized all the potential product reveals to give you an idea of what to expect. So read on to find out how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a virtual event and is due to start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, February 9, so make sure to set an alarm to avoid missing out on any major reveals.

Keep in mind that based on the last few years, the video feed tends to start an hour before the official start time.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung will live stream the online show via its official website, however, we assume that an option to tune in through Samsung's YouTube channel will also be available on the day. We don't have the link for that yet, but we expect it to appear right before the show and will add it to this page as soon as we see it. For now, you can view the trailer for the event above.

As always, our editors will also be on Samsung Unpacked live-blogging duty, so you can follow every announcement along with us for up-to-the-minute news and analysis of the whole thing. A link will be set up and shared in due course.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: What to expect

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

We already have a good idea as to what will be announced on the day of the event. Most importantly, we expect to see the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Our guess relies not only on the countless rumors and leaks that we've spotted throughout the past year, but also on Samsung's not-so-subtle hint that was dropped in the Unpacked invite image. As you may have already noticed from the image at the top of the page, the invitation features a big pink "S" inside a box, which is a pretty clear indication that a new S lineup will be the star of the show.

The Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to bring us three different models: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We're anticipating that the first two handsets will get fairly straightforward upgrades compared to their respective predecessors, such as a refreshed design, improved chips and better camera systems.

However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like being a different matter, with a design that harks back to Samsung's Galaxy Note series plus an integrated S Pen. In fact, it's fair to say that we're very excited about some of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's new features.

(Image credit: PocketNow)

There's also a good chance that we will see the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Again, it's likely that Samsung will announce three tablets in total: the standard, Plus and Ultra models, all of which are expected to get an improved set of specs compared to the S7 lineup. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could get a display notch, leaving more display room and slimming down the bezels.

There may well be other products announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022, including, potentially, new wireless earbuds in the Samsung Galaxy Buds range. But it will be well worth tuning in for the S22 range alone, so bookmark this page and make sure you don't miss a second on the big day.