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Garmin ‘Play Harder’ LIVE: Fenix 9 and 9 Pro announced

We’ll be bringing you all the news as it happens

News
By
Last updated
a screenshot from the Garmin Play Harder event
(Image credit: © Garmin)

It’s (another) Garmin launch day, and according to rumors, the Garmin Fenix 9 is hours away from dropping.

Garmin has quietly announced a ‘Play Harder’ launch, which will happen on YouTube at 4am PT and 7am ET in the US, 12pm BST in the UK.

If you've been following the rumors and leaks, it's looking like we're getting a revised titanium design that stays true to the Fenix look. On top of that, you'll be able to pick from an AMOLED display or MiP screen with solar cells for charging on-the-go.

Stay tuned for all the updates as they happen here on Tom’s Guide.

Garmin event: LIVE updates

There's also new Stamina

Garmin announces new mapping features on the Fenix 9 and 9 Pro

Garmin says they have redesigned the mapping engines for the Fenix 9 and 9 Pro, making zooming in on the app smoother and more user friendly. The mapping on the watches is also more responsive, allowing for faster panning. They'll also be a new perspective view on the watch.

Fenix 9: The details

Fenix 9 Pro

(Image credit: Garmin)

Here's what just got announced about the Fenix 9:

  • New mapping engine is 30% faster than the Fenix 8
  • 64GB memory
  • AMOLED display is twice as bright as the Fenix 8
  • Dive-rated up to 40m
  • Available in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, 51mm

Garmin announces a new feature: Garmin Epic

With the Fenix 9 and the 9 Pro, Garmin has announced a new feature: Garmin Epic. This allows you to group multiple activities for a longer adventure, such as a weekend skiing trip. You'll be able to see different activities, recoveries, notes, and photos.

Andrew Perkins, Garmin's Product Manager, confirmed users will be able to go back through activites in Garmin Connect to try this.

Fenix 9 Pro: The details

Fenix 9 Pro

(Image credit: Garmin)

Here's what Garmin just announced about the Fenix 9 Pro:

  • 1.5-inch display, 51mm device
  • Thinner than the Fenix 8 Pro at 47mm
  • Titanium case
  • Sapphire lens
  • New build increases strength and durability, without adding weight
  • Built-in flashlight, green flashlight added to Fenix 9 Pro
  • The ability to group activities

It's official: the Fenix 9 is here

We just got our first look at the Fenix 9, and we're only 3 minutes into the launch.

The Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 pro have just been announced.

HERE WE GO!

If you're just joining us, the Garmin Play Harder event is about to begin, scroll down for the YouTube link if you want to watch with us live.

The Garmin leaks are leaking

It seems like the rumors are correct: get ready for the Fenix 9. Gadgets & Wearables spotted an official listing of the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro via the company's Taiwan website before it was quickly taken down.

The Fenix 9 Pro 47mm listing, according to Gadgets & Wearables, gets a fully titanium case rather than the Fenix 8 Pro's titanium bezel and backplate, with a plastic middle. Not long to go!

How to watch!

Garmin Event | fenix 9 Is Here - YouTube Garmin Event | fenix 9 Is Here - YouTube
Watch On

There's less than an hour to go, so a reminder of how to watch the Garmin Play Harder event. The event will stream live on YouTube, so you can follow along live, or just keep an eye on our Live Blog if you don't want your boss to see you watching at your desk. Your secret is safe with us.

What about the Enduro 4?

Garmin Enduro 3

(Image credit: Future)

What about the Enduro 4? While the screens on the new Fenix 9 models are likely to get brighter, the Enduro range has traditionally been a MIP watch with the best battery life in the Garmin line-up, and we’d expect that to be the case with the Enduro 4.

The fact that the YouTube invite features a photo of a man surfing, we can expect this launch to focus on rugged, outdoor watches, and the Enduro fits this brief.

Here's what I'm hoping for from the Fenix 9

Garmin Fenix 8 watch

(Image credit: Garmin)

I realise I never introduced myself: I'm Jane McGuire, the Fitness Editor here at Tom's Guide, and I've been writing about Garmin for the past decade.

As a female marathon runner, I've said it time and time again — don't put all the best recovery and safety features on watches that are huge on our wrists! I'm hoping for a return of the 43mm Fenix 9 Pro, which wasn't available for the Fenix 8 Pro.

Hopefully, I'm in luck. A leak spotted by Fitness Tracker Test suggested that three sizes would be available for both watches — 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm — with AMOLED and MIP versions of the Pro watch.

What have Garmin said so far?

a screenshot from the Garmin Play Harder event

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin typically keeps pretty tight-lipped about leaks and launches, yet there's another reason to think this isn't the rumored Cirqa smart ring dropping. Garmin's CEO Cliff Pemble said earlier this year that there would be a “significant number of new product introductions” in the outdoor category in the second half of 2026.

What are we predicting?

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

What are we predicting? According to our resident Garmin expert, Nick Harris-Fry, the Garmin Fenix 9 and Enduro 4.

Why? Firstly, the timing of the event. It's been a couple of years (almost to the day) since Garmin put on a similar event to launch the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Enduro 3 and it ties in with UTMB in Chamonix, France, which is one of the biggest weeks on the ultramarathon running calendar.

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