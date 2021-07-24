How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 online, start time, channel and more

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 time and channel Episode 6 of Rick and Morty season 6 is going to start at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 25,

It's on Cartoon Network's [adult swim] block, and it's titled "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular."

We're eager to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 because this week sounds mighty weird. Yes, how could things get more intense after the Jerry-shaming of last week? Someone at R&M HQ thought this was the time of the year for a Thanksgiving episode.

This is because, we're guessing, that Rick and Morty won't be airing new episodes this fall. We'd love for the series to air season 6 so shortly after season 5, but we don't expect it at all. That said, it may just be a Thanksgiving episode in that the episode happens to take place on the holiday, as the below clip will tease.

And before we get to talking about the episode, let's go over the good news. As you might have guessed by the date of this episode, we're not getting a mid-season hiatus as season 4 had!

That means episode 7 — Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion (oh god, Morty's gonna be Shinji and I hope he's not "the worst") — airs next week, followed by "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" and "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and then ending with the season finale "Rickmurai Jack" on August 22.

And what can we say about this possibly-Thanksgiving related episode? Well, in the cold open for this week's edition, we learned that Rick and Morty are pulling a National Treasure. Yes, they're stealing the damn constitution. And, as you'll see in the below clip, they manage to wake up a robot they really shouldn't have.

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 cold open clip

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 online in the US?

Episode 6 of Rick and Morty season 5 airs on Sunday, July 25 at 11 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, currently down to $10 for the first month. YouTube TV, however, offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's E4 which is free and has Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 at the same day as the states.

Anyone from the UK traveling abroad can get this stream for themselves, for free, with a VPN — such as ExpressVPN. You just log in, enter your info and select your home region for where you want to appear to be streaming "from."

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.