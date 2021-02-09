We all like free stuff, right? Well, it's no surprise that countless people worldwide are wondering how to watch Peacock TV. With over 13,000 hours of free content from the NBC archives, it's an incredible proposition – and if you can't stomach the ads, you can subscribe and remove them.

With big hitters like SNL, Parks and Rec, and tons of movies from DreamWorks and Universal all available free, plus Peacock originals and more premium movies available for subscribers, there's something for everyone.

However, while it's relatively simple to access Peacock TV in the US, you might run into problems if you're outside the States – even if you pay for it. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch Peacock TV anywhere in the world.

How to watch Peacock TV in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch Peacock TV.

All you need to do is head over to the Peacock TV website, and sign up to a free account. You'll need to enter an email address, and create a password.

After you've done that, you'll receive an email from Peacock asking to verify your email address, but in our experience you don't actually have to verify in order to start watching.

And that's the next step – browse from the massive collection of shows and movies, and relax.

If you want to access everything that's on offer, you'll have to cough up $4.99 a month, and if you want to get rid of ads as well, you'll be spending $9.99 a month. While the Peacock Originals are tempting, so is the prospect of paying nothing at all. That decision's up to you.

How to watch Peacock TV abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

While viewers in America can sign up and watch Peacock TV without any hassle at all, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you won't be able to access the service.

However, by using the best VPN you'll be able to switch your location to the US, and watch everything on Peacock for free.

All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the Peacock TV site as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top Peacock VPN recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

How to sign up to Peacock TV

For those in the US, signing up for Peacock is super simple, and requires just an email address – no credit card necessary.

All you need to do is visit the Peacock website and click 'Sign Up'. You'll then have to enter an email address and create a password. You receive a verification email, and then you can get watching. It's as simple as that.

If you want to access Peacock Originals, you'll have to pay $4.99 a month, or $9.99 a month if you want lose the ads. However, Xfinity and Cox customers are eligible to access Peacock Premium for no cost, although you'll still have to pay to remove ads.

How to sign up to Peacock TV outside the US

Whether you're a US resident abroad or you live in another country, you won't be able to sign up and watch Peacock TV straight away – but getting access is super simple when you know how.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the Peacock website as usual. Sign up with your email address, and get watching on the free tier.

However, if you don't have a US credit card, unfortunately you won't be able to sign up to Peacock Premium, even if you use a VPN to change your location. Still, though, the free Peacock plan offers tons of content and should keep you busy for a decent amount of time.

How to watch Peacock TV on Roku

If you've got a Peacock account, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the Peacock channel on your Roku device, and then input your login information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch Peacock TV on Fire TV stick

Unfortunately Peacock TV doesn't currently offer an app for Amazon Fire Stick. However, there's a workaround you can use to watch it on your Amazon device.

All you need to do is install a casting app on your Amazon Fire device, like AllCast or TV Cast.

Download the Peacock app to a mobile device, and make sure that both your device and your Amazon device are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Log in to Peacock on your mobile device, and start watching what you want to watch. Then tap the casting icon, and the show will play on your TV through your Amazon device. It's not ideal, but it gets the job done.

If you're outside the US, you'll need to install an Android VPN or iPhone VPN to access content on the Peacock app first.

Why should you use a Peacock VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with Peacock TV is to get access to tons of free content anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to Peacock as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that Peacock is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming video content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch Peacock TV abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

