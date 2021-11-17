How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 online without cable

Let's give thanks because it's almost time to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 online. Thanksgiving comes to ABC's medical drama — but will Meredith Grey make it home in time to celebrate?

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 airs Thursday, November 18 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 is titled "Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)." Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is trying to to get back to Seattle for Thanksgiving but faces travel complications due to the weather. Nick (Scott Speedman) steps in to help in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) reconnect.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 18 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?



Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 in the US

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market (which is also available on most of the best streaming devices). Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV Cut the Cord Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 6 at the same day and time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.



Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the UK

Good news for Brits! Grey's Anatomy season 18 is currently airing on Sky Witness, which you can get with a Sky TV package (starting at just £25 per month).

Season 18 began airing on November 10, so Brits are behind. Anyone who wants to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.