How to watch Gaslit online without cable

We want to watch Gaslit online to experience the same joys that this powerhouse cast had working together. Julia Roberts (returning to TV for the first time since 2018's Homecoming) said she "was so excited" to see Sean Penn on set — in full costume — that the collision between their body pads caused them to bounce off one another.

Gaslit start time, channel Gaslit premieres on Sunday (April 24) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Gaslit, which is based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh's Slow Burn podcast, focuses its cameras on Roberts as Martha Mitchell and Penn as her husband John, who was the attorney general under Richard Nixon. Because while you may know the story of Nixon's downfall, you may not have heard this angle.

Martha was a celebrity and socialite in Arkansas, and often found herself appearing on news programs and talk shows, where she expressed her unfiltered views — earning her the moniker "The Mouth of the South." And, so, things got mighty complicated after the events of the Watergate break-in.

Once John realizes that Martha knows what happened, he's put in a very difficult position that is only complicated by Martha's decision to speak out — which she did as the first person to connect the dots. Her reward? A smear campaign that her husband contributed to.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Gaslit (and check out the trailer below).

How to watch Gaslit online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Starz isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Gaslit if you're away from home.

How to watch Gaslit in the US

U.S. viewers can watch Gaslit premiere Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Starz is a premium network available as an add-on to a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Gaslit on Starz with their own streaming app or via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, sign up for 50% off your first month and check out the service and Starz. After that, both Sling Orange and Blue cost $35 per month, while Starz is $9.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the entry-level Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Bravo. With a 7-day free trial, you can check out everything Fubo has to offer — including the Starz add-on.

You can also get Starz through Prime Video Channels or Apple TV Channels. It costs $9 per month (although right now, Apple is offering a 7-day free trial of the network).

Prime Video comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wheel of Time and The Boys. Add on Starz through Prime Video Channels.

Apple TV Plus offers a library filled with excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind. Try out the service and Starz with a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription is $4.99 per month.

Can you watch Gaslit in Canada?

Canadians are apparently out of luck when it comes to watching Gaslit on any channel in the great white north.

How to watch Gaslit in the UK

Brits can watch Gaslit on Starzplay on the app or via Prime Video Channels.

How to watch Gaslit in Australia

Aussies have a good situation here. The streamer Stan gets Gaslit the same day as everyone else, but they've also got a 30-day free trial. Stan costs $10 AUD per month for the Basic plan, and as much as $19 AUD for 4K streaming.