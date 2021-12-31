How to watch 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop live online for free and without cable

The countdown has begun to ring in the new year! It's almost time to watch the 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop live online, which you can do for free and without cable. Watching the ball drop in Times Square on television is a tradition for many people across the country and the world. And luckily for all of us, it's even easier in the streaming era.

A number of specials will broadcast a live look at the NYE ball drop, including the popular Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. If that's not quite your jam, there are several other options to choose from. They will feature musical performances and appearances by big names, including Katy Perry, Journey, Avril Lavigne, Brandi Carlile, Jason Aldean, Duran Duran and more!

Here's the complete guide to how to watch the 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop online.

How to watch 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop live anywhere on Earth

Just because you're away from home doesn't mean you have to miss the 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the specials from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



2022 New Year's Eve specials: Start times and channels

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Billy Porter, D-Nice, Ciara, Daddy Yankee and Roselyn Sanchez.

Performers: LL Cool J, Karol G, Chlöe Bailey, Journey, Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker and Macklemore:

Watch ABC with one of the best TV antennas or via Fubo TV

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson (NBC and Peacock)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Hosts: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

Performers: Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h

Watch NBC via antenna, Sling or Fubo TV or stream on Peacock

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers: Katy Perry, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire and Duran Duran

Watch CNN via Sling or Fubo TV

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (CBS and Paramount Plus)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hosts: Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith

Performers: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan

Watch CBS on Fubo TV or stream on Paramount Plus



Sling and Fubo are two of our favorite cable TV alternatives that offer live TV streaming. They are great options if you want to cut the cord. Sling is cheaper, though Fubo comes with more channels. Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

How to watch 2022 New Year's Eve live stream for free

If you don't care about hosts or performers, you can watch the 2022 New Year's Eve live stream for FREE. It starts at 6 p.m ET on: