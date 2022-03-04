5 tips to save a dying plant before it's too late

Houseplants are a lovely natural feature in our homes, and a great way to bring the outdoors in. So, when our thriving plants start to show signs of dying, it can be disheartening.

Despite our best efforts, taking care of houseplants can be a challenge. And depending on the species, plants are sensitive to fluctuating temperature changes, causing them to wilt away.

However, it's not the end of the road for your dying plant, and there is still hope to nurse it back to health. In fact, knowing how to save a dying plant is not as hard as it seems. The key thing is to recognize and spot the tell-tale signs of plant damage so you can act quickly. Typically, these include brown or yellowing leaves, dead stems, soil fungus or infestation. Best of all, these homemade remedies are quick and easy to do.

So, before you throw your wilted plant on the compost heap, here are 5 top tips you can do to save a dying plant before it’s too late.

1. Cut back on dead leaves or stems

Trimming dead leaves on houseplant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

As soon as you notice, trim or remove dying, brown leaves and dead stems with scissors or pruning shears. Cutting back dying stems will allow the healthy stem to get the nutrients it needs to encourage new growth and make it thrive again. We can recommend these EZ Kut Heavy Duty Pruning Shears Green ($32, Amazon ), to tackle tough stems.

2. Change the soil and repot

Repotting houseplant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Plant potting mix soil is prone to decay over time, and it’s advisable to repot your plant to revive it. Carefully, remove the plant from its current pot by turning it sideways, and gently holding by the stems or leaves. Tap the bottom of its pot until the plant slides out, and loosen the plant's roots gently with your hands. Remove the old potting mix, and add the new potting soil. Place the plant back into the soil and water thoroughly.

This should replace the plant nutrients and provide a healthier environment for the plant to grow. In addition, if your plant has outgrown it’s original pot or container, it’s also a good opportunity to repot in a larger pot.

3. Give it good drainage

Drainage stones for potting plant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If the leaves are yellowing or the soil is too moist, chances are, you’re overwatering your plant. This is also the case if you spot signs of fungus in the soil. Plant roots won't thrive when sitting in excess water, so it’s important you provide good drainage for the water to run out. A good tip is to either drill a hole in the bottom of the pot or line a layer of lava rocks, stones or recycled terracotta shards to absorb the water and help to drain the plant.

4. Don’t underwater the soil

Watering houseplant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

On the flip side, if the leaves are dry and falling off, that may indicate the soil is too dry and needs a good watering. A good tip is to soak the soil so that it is watered evenly. Place the plant in the sink or a bowl, and pour water slowly onto the top of the soil. Continue until about a half inch of water has gone through the pot and collected in the bowl. Then let the plant soak and drain naturally before putting it back in its plant dish or planter.

If you want to know when your plant needs watering you can buy a soil tester like this Soil Moisture Meter ($10, Amazon to monitor the soil condition.

5. Give it more humidity

Plant next to humidifier (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Some houseplants thrive in humid conditions as dry air will only crisp their leaves and make them fall off. It’s advisable to move plants away from vents, heaters, radiators, and air conditioners. A good trick to increase humidity is to place the pots on a layer of wet gravel. Once the water evaporates, it will create moist air.

Better still, you can always invest in one of the best humidifiers to help add moisture in the air, and create a healthy environment. Place it next to your plants to offer the humid conditions they need to survive. Don’t forget to maintain your humidifier, be sure to read how to clean a humidifier for best results.