Hack season 2 HBO Max release date and time: How to watch online

Two funny ladies are hitting the road, jack, when you watch Hacks season 2 on HBO Max. The award-winning dramedy returns with Jean Smart's Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder's Ava Daniels embarking on a cross-country tour to workshop Deborah's new stand-up act.

Hacks season 2 streaming details Hacks season 2 premieres with two episodes on Thursday, May 12 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Hacks follows the unlikely pairing between stand-up legend Deborah and millennial comedy writer Ava. When Deborah's long-running Las Vegas gig is in danger of getting pared down, she reluctantly heeds the advice to maintain relevance by freshening up her jokes for younger audiences.

Her agent sets her up with Ava, who's down-and-out after getting fired for an insensitive tweet. The woman clash over generational differences, but over time, develop respect for each other.

In season 2, Deborah is coming off a failed final Las Vegas show, but she's newlly reenergized. She and Ava set off on a road trip to test out new material in comedy clubs across the country. But their precarious harmony could erupt at any moment, when Deborah finds out about Ava's tell-all email to the producers of a show about a difficult diva.

Here's everything you need to watch Hacks season 2 online.

How to watch Hacks season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Hacks season 2 premieres with two episodes Thursday, May 12 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes in total. Two will drop every week on Thursday until June 2.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service thanks to a big, top-quality library that includes all of HBO's prestige series like Game of Thrones, Succession and Barry. Plus, the service has its own originals like The Flight Attendant and The Staircase. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Hacks season 2 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because Hacks season 2 will be streaming on Crave.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Hacks season 2 in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max. Currently, we don't have any information on when Hacks season 2 will be available in the UK.

In the meantime, you can binge Hacks season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

There may still be a way to stream season 2 — check out our guide on how to watch HBO Max anywhere.

How to watch Hacks season 2 in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either, but there's good news for Aussies: Hacks season 2 will stream on Stan. Episodes will be available the day after the U.S. airing, on Fridays.

Stan has a 30-day free trial, after which it costs $10 AUD.

People who are traveling Down Under can access their paid services with the help of one of the best VPN services.

Hacks season 2 trailers

The Hacks season 2 trailer sees Deborah kicking off her cross-country tour, which is being overseen by a manager named "Weed." We can tell this is going to be an amazing trip. Meanwhile, Ava is stressing over the email she sent slandering Deborah. It's going to come out, and when it does, it's not going to be pretty.

The first teaser trailer is pure chaos. Set to Mama Cass' "Make Your Own Kind of Music," the preview has glimpses of Deborah and Ava women shopping, riding in a boat and even dumpster-diving.

Hacks season 2 cast

The cast of Hacks season 2 is led by Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels. Deborah is a legendary, successful comedian modeled on the likes of Joan Rivers. Ava is a rising comedy writer who's seen some setbacks in her career.

They will be joined by returning cast members:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Deborah's chief operating officer

Kaitlin Olson as as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr., Deborah's daughter

Jane Adams as Nina, Ava's mother

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain, CEO of the Palmetto Casino

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's manager

Mark Indelicato as Damien, Deborah's personal assistant

Poppy Liu as Kiki, Deborah's personal blackjack dealer

Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Deborah's housekeeper

Meg Stalter as Kayla, Jimmy's assistant

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson, a water maintenance worker and Marcus' love interest

Angela E. Gibbs as Robin, Marcus' mother

Luenell as Miss Loretta, Robin's friend

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby, Ava's ex-girlfriend

A few new faces are coming to Hacks season 2, including some very familiar faces from the world of comedy. Laurie Metcalf is "Weed," Deborah's tour manager. Margaret Cho, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly, Susie Essman and Devon Sawa also make appearances.