Hacks season 3: Everything we know so far

Hacks season 3 isn't a given, since HBO Max hasn't ordered another installment of the comedy, but it seems inevitable. The acclaimed series got even more love from critics for its second season, and a boatload of Emmy nominations is sure to follow in a few weeks. Jean Smart is a frontrunner to win the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy award for the second year in a row.

Season 2 recently concluded and fans are already clamoring to see the show's new direction, as stand-up legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and up-and-coming writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) part ways — for now.

Hacks began with an aging Deborah struggling to hold onto her long-running headlining gig in Las Vegas. Faced with becoming irrelevant, she was paired by her agent with millennial Ava to freshen up her act for a younger audience.

After developing respect for one another, they hit the road in season 2 to workshop Deborah's new act, finally honing it into a successful special. Yet, the diva fired Ava ... with good intentions. She wants Ava to leave the nest and fly on her own. If season 3 happens, it will likely follow their diverging paths.

"We feel like this is only the second chapter in a larger story that we want to tell," co-creator and co-star Paul W. Downs told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "And when we pitched the show, we actually pitched where the series would end, which is not what you saw in episode 8 of season 2."

Here's everything we know so far about Hacks season 3.

HBO Max hasn't officially ordered Hacks season 3, so there's no release date as of yet.

If it does get the green light (which we expect), it's likely to follow the schedule of the first two seasons, which both dropped in May a year apart. So, our best guess is that Hacks season 3 would premiere in May 2023.

Hacks season 3 cast

(Image credit: HBO Max)

While we don't have confirmation yet, it's impossible to imagine Hacks season 3 without Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels. Deborah is a legendary, successful comedian modeled on the likes of Joan Rivers. Ava is a rising comedy writer who's seen some setbacks in her career.

They may be joined by other returning cast members, including:

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's manager

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Deborah's chief operating officer

Kaitlin Olson as as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr., Deborah's daughter

Jane Adams as Nina, Ava's mother

Mark Indelicato as Damien, Deborah's personal assistant

Poppy Liu as Kiki, Deborah's personal blackjack dealer

Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Deborah's housekeeper

Meg Stalter as Kayla, Jimmy's assistant

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain, CEO of the Palmetto Casino

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson, Marcus' ex-boyfriend

Angela E. Gibbs as Robin, Marcus' mother

Luenell as Miss Loretta, Robin's friend

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby, Ava's ex-girlfriend

Hacks always features some amazing guest stars (like Laurie Metcalf and Margaret Cho), so we expect some big comedy names to be in the mix for season 3.

Hacks season 3 plot and season 2 ending, explained

Hacks season 3 would follow up on the surprising ending of the season 2 finale, which sees Deborah fire Ava. The special, which they wrote together, experiences massive success, with several networks in a bidding war over the streaming rights.

At a celebratory party, Deborah tells Ava, "You need to make space for your own work." She notes that Ava didn't take enough credit for the special. "You’re just like me,” she says, brushing away Ava's tears. “You’ve got your own mountain to climb."

Ava is shook. She's formed a deep bond with Deborah. Will they not talk anymore? Deborah replies, "Oh, you’ll see me ... in court!" (Deborah is suing Ava for violating the NDA.)

But later, Ava gets a call from Jimmy, who tells her that she's being offered a job on a new series and Deborah is dropping the lawsuit.

While this split feels like an end of something, the show's creators envision it as just another turn in the road.

"I think for us it doesn’t feel exactly like storylines are closed or wrapped up," Jen Statsky told Decider (opens in new tab). " It’s more just that the characters are growing and progressing and we always said that we wanted this show to feel as real as possible and grounded. And we wanted to — especially with someone like Deborah as she’s learning these things about herself in her act and her act is evolving and she’s learning to hold herself more accountable — we wanted those learnings to be reflected in her behavior as well."