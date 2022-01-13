GTA 6 release window just tipped — here’s when it could launch

A financial report from the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar may have given us an insight into the release window for the hugely anticipated GTA 6. Unfortunately, the next entry in the open-world crime series isn’t likely to launch for a couple of years yet.

Take-Two has announced plans to acquire mobile game developer Zynga in a deal worth almost $13 billion. As part of this process, the company has released annual revenue forecasts for the next several years, which could give us an indication of when we can expect GTA 6 to release.

Spotted by industry analyst firm Axios Gaming , it would appear that Take-Two is planning to release a major game within its fiscal year ending March 2024 based on its expected growth rate. An analyst from Jefferies reacted to the reports by saying: “There are only a handful of titles that can provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24.” That would start in April 2023.

Of course, the most logical game this could be is GTA 6, but it doesn’t necessarily rule out another Rockstar game instead. Rumors have been swirling that the Bully franchise could be revived in the near future. Nevertheless, it’s widely understood that Rockstar’s next big project will be GTA 6 so this is likely an indication of when Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two expects the game to have been released.

A release window for GTA 5 was confirmed in similar circumstances in the early 2010s. Although, the financial reports at the time pointed to a 2012 or early 2013 release for the game. The fifth mainline Grand Theft Auto game eventually launched in September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, after being delayed from its initially announced Spring 2013 release date.

If GTA 6 does release before March 2024 that would make it roughly 10 years between entries in the franchise, which is easily the longest break the series has ever taken. To hold fans over in the meantime, Rockstar will be releasing GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X this March. This will be the second time the game has been re-released on new hardware after a PS4 and Xbox One edition was released in late 2014. A PC port followed in 2015.

We currently know very little about GTA 6, it's not even been officially announced (but it's definitely coming). Rumors suggest it'll be set in Vice City in the modern-day, and we expect GTA Online will play a prominent role, but concrete details are practically nonexistent.

Whenever GTA 6 does release, fans will be hoping its launch runs a little smoother than last year's GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. This port of three classic GTA games hit just about every platform in November 2021 and was seriously underwhelming due to an abundance of bugs and graphical issues. Rockstar has promised to continue patching the game throughout 2022.