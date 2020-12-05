Giants vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 game online

Giants vs Seahawks live stream channel, start time The Giants vs Seahawks live stream begins at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday, December 6 on FOX.

The Giants vs Seahawks live stream could be a very lopsided match. Seattle under quarterback Russell Wilson is a touchdown machine, whereas the Giants will be without Daniel Jones.

And after sustaining a hamstring injury last week, it looks like Jones won't even be in this NFL live stream. While Seattle's defense is about as bad as its offense is good, it shouldn't have to fight hard to contain the Giants. Oddsmakers currently favor the Seahawks by a huge 10.5-point margin.

The Seahawks' dominance rests with Wilson, who has thrown 31 touchdown passes this season (second only to the 33 by the Packers' Aaron Rodgers). He has two powerful weapons in wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who have plucked eight and nine of those touchdown throws, respectively.

The Seahawks are virtually a passing-only team. Their lead rusher is none other than Wilson, who has run in just a single touchdown. But that basic plan has sufficed to make the team one of the highest-scoring in the NFL, with an average of 31 points per game. High scoring is what's saved Seattle from its awful defense, which allows a whopping 27.6 points per game.

The Giants don't look well equipped to take advantage of that deficient defense, however. The team is one of the lowest-scorers in the NFL this season, bringing in just 19.5 points per game (ranking 28th in the league). With Colt McCoy likely filling in for Jones under the center, they seem even less likely to post big gains in passing. And, like Seattle, New York has a very limited running game.

How to watch Giants vs Seahawks live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Giants vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT, Sunday December 6.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Giants vs Seahawks is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Giants vs Seahawks live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Seahawks.

Giants vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Seahawks. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Giants vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.