GameStop has PS5 and Xbox Series X restock live now — how to get yours

GameStop now has PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory. This is the second PS5 restock this week following yesterday's Sony Direct drop. In addition, GameStop also has Xbox Series X restock available for purchase.

You'll find the links to the GameStop restock below. If you can't add anything to your cart, try refreshing the page or try viewing the page via an incognito browser.

PS5 restock

PS5 Bundle: $759 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, Marvel Avengers, Hitman 3, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

The GameStop PS5 restock is here. The bundle will include an extra controller, $50 PlayStation Store gift card, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $744 @ GameStop

Xbox Series X restock is back at GameStop today. This bundle includes an extra controller, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, Xbox GamePass 3-month Ultimate membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S bundle: $424 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is back in stock at GameStop. This bundle includes an extra controller, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

