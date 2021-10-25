GameStop in-store PS5 restock coming Oct. 29 — everything you need to know

The next GameStop PS5 restock will be held in select GameStop stores on Friday, October 29. This is the second consecutive in-store GameStop PS5 restock we've seen. (They just had an in-store restock last week).

GameStop has confirmed via its own website that an in-store PS5 restock will be held at select stores across Seattle, San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more. This drop will be open to the general public, and unlike GameStop’s online drops, it won’t have exclusive benefits for PowerUp Rewards Pro members.

If you’re wondering which stores will have stock, GameStop has a helpful store locator tool to tell you. It seems like this will be a slightly larger PS5 restock with stores in multiple metropolitan areas offering consoles. There are appear to be over 140 stores nationwide that will have stock. (However, we're not seeing any stores in the New York tri-state area that will offer restock).

If you live near a location that will have PS5 consoles, you'll need to load up on coffee and get down there as soon as possible. Stock will be handed out when the store normally opens. That could be as early as 8 a.m. local time in some areas.

It’s important to note that this PS5 restock will not include standalone consoles for purchase. GameStop has been bundling its supply of next-gen console stock with additional items since launch, and even this in-store restock will only have pre-built PS5 packages for sale.

As reference, the bundle offered during the last restock included a PS5 console, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Far Cry 6, a 1-Year PlayStation membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card. It cost $740, which is the combined retail price of all the times. It's certainly a better package than some previous GameStop bundles that have been a little bit strange.

GameStop isn’t the first retailer to be experimenting with an in-store restock event. Best Buy held its first-ever in-store drop last month. It appeared to run reasonably smoothly. Although, there was of course more people in the line than consoles to sell, which did lead to a few unpleasant scenes as people jostled for stock.

If you don’t live in one of the areas involved in this in-store PS5 restock, or just don’t feel like taking a trip to a physical store, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information to ensure you never miss a drop.