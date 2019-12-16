Galaxy S10 Android 10 update rolling out now: Here's how to get it

If you're a Galaxy S10 owner in North America, it's your lucky day. Samsung is reportedly rolling out the Android 10 update, which utilizes the company's OneUI 2.0 front end, at this very moment.

Users on T-Mobile, Sprint and Xfinity Mobile were the first in the U.S. to report receiving the update on Reddit, as Android Police notes, and the hope is that other carriers aren't far behind. Meanwhile, several Canadian networks, including Rogers, have also started distributing the latest software.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S10 5G appears to be the odd one out at the moment, as all the updates seem to be hitting the LTE variants at this stage. That's not terribly surprising; Samsung's probably just playing it safe for now, given the 5G model's unique hardware.

With Android 10, the Galaxy S10 range gains a few new features, like Smart Reply in third-party messaging apps, more granular location controls, a new gesture navigation scheme and Focus Mode within the Digital Wellbeing suite (which only arrived for Pixel handsets last month, as a matter of fact.) Android 10's marquee addition, Dark Theme, was already accounted for in OneUI, so this release likely won't feel as significant to Galaxy users as it might have for everyone else.

On top of that, OneUI 2.0 offers a few exclusive perks beyond what Google's software normally offers, like a redesigned Camera interface, slimline notifications that should be less obstructive than they used to be, new Edge Lighting animations and quality-of-life improvements for Samsung's built-in file management app.

If you're a Galaxy S10 owner and you're awaiting the update, you should be notified as soon as it's available. But if you haven't yet, there's no harm in checking, which you can do by heading into the Settings app, then tapping About Phone and Software Update.