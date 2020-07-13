Forget Amazon Prime Day: Google's month-long sales event starts today

Prime Day might be postponed, but Google has a solution for those looking to score some sweet summertime deals. Google's The Daily Special month-long sales event is happening now, and there are already discounts you won't want to miss.

Whether you're looking to start, expand or upgrade the Google Nest system in your home, The Daily Special is giving some of the best smart home devices serious price cuts. For example, today you can save $20 on a Nest Mini 2-pack.

Google Nest Mini 2-pack: was $98 now $78 @ Google Store

Get 2 Google Nest Mini smart speakers for $20 off when you shop Google's The Daily Special event.

After conducting our Google Nest Mini review, we named it one of the best Google Home speakers because how mighty it sounds for its size and price. There's a color option for every aesthetic, plus the Nest Mini is the easiest way to get the best Google Home commands at your disposal.

Better yet, shoppers will get free two-day shipping on all orders with the promo code GOOGLESTORE2DAY.

As Google's dedicated smart home division, Nest is behind products like the Nest Hello video doorbell, Google Nest Hub Max smart display and more. Check out our guide to the best Nest compatible products for a rundown of all the devices we might see on sale during The Daily Special.

The Daily Special might feature a product release, too — the company recently teased a new Google Nest smart speaker that will replace the Google Home with a refreshed, fabric-swathed design.

If July 13 marks the The Daily Special's debut, you can expect deals on Google Nest products through August 13. And with Amazon Prime Day now expected to take place in October, the next few weeks could be your best chance yet to score some great smart home gadgets for less.