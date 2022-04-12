Fitbit can now match one of the Apple Watch's key features

One of the features on the Apple Watch that makes it the best smartwatch is its ability to look for irregular heart rhythms as you wear the watch. But Apple's device is about to get some competition in that regard.

Fitbit just received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an algorithm that can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and send Fitbit wearers alerts about what it has detected. The new capability augments the ECG feature found on some of the best Fitbits that lets you proactively scan for AFib.

The newly approved algorithm is an important addition because it works in the background. That allows users to record data over time that can help with early detection of heart issues.

Google, Fitbit's parent company, has a detailed explanation of how the photoplethysmography, or PPG, algorithm can detect AFib, but essentially, it's able to detect changes in blood volume from the sensors on your Fitbit wearable. Using these measurements, the algorithm is able to detect any irregularities.

Since this is passive detection, the scans happen as you're at rest or asleep. That's especially beneficial to Fitbit, which touts long battery life among its many features. In other words, the longer you wear your Fitbit — particularly overnight — the more detailed reading the PPG algorithm is going to be able to detect.

The feature described by Google is not dissimilar to what the Apple Watch does. Since the Apple Watch 4 came out, Apple's wearable has offered a feature that's can send you alerts if it detects a number of irregular heartbeats over time.

Atrial fibrillation is certainly a problem — Google says AFib affects nearly 33.5 million people worldwide, putting anyone with AFib at a higher risk of stroke. Neither the Apple Watch nor Fitbit devices can diagnose AFib, but they can collect enough data to present to a doctor to assess potential problems, particularly in the early stages. That's why medical professionals recommend enabling heart rate notifications on devices that support such a feature.

That should soon include Fitbit devices, as Google says the Fitbit PPG-based algorithm and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature are coming to "a range of heart-rate enabled devices" soon. We expect that means some existing Fitbit models with the necessary sensors as well as new devices.