Falcons vs Panthers live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

Falcons vs Panthers channel, start time The Falcons vs Panthers live stream is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT today (Thursday, October 29) on Fox, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.

It's the first game of week 8 of the NFL 2020-21 season.

Will the Falcons vs Panthers live stream this Thursday be a déjà vu of week 5? In that matchup, the Panthers prevailed 23-16 over the Falcons (their first win over Atlanta in the past six meetups).

And with essentially the same teams facing off again, the oddsmakers are picking Carolina for another win in this NFL live stream. The opening spread favors the Panthers, although by just 2.5 points.

The best streaming devices

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

Only against a hapless team like the 1-6 Falcons could the Panthers' prospects look so good. Otherwise, it's been a fairly disappointing season for the 3-4 Panthers. They opened the with two losses, enjoyed a three-game winning streak, then returned to their losing ways in the latest two matchups. At least that last game, against the Saints, was a close one. The Panthers chased the Saints on scoring for most of the game, tied things up for a time, and only lost by a New Orleans field goal, at 27-24. In fact, three of the Panthers' four losses have been just one-score defeats.

The same is true for five of Atlanta's six losses--including their defeat to Carolina. The only blowout was against the almost-unstoppable Seattle Seahawks. What's more, the Falcons have been close to winning several games, only to blow it at the end, as in week 7's match against the Detroit Lions. While trying to run the 4th quarter clock down and go for a game-deciding field goal, the Falcons instead literally stumbled into a touchdown that left a minute on the clock for Detroit to return the favor and prevail. In short, the Falcons' painful losing record belies how close many of those games were to going the other way.

Instead of looking at their overall records for the season, the examining two teams' matchup from week 5 may be more illuminating. That one was decided largely on defense, as the Falcons weren't able to hold back quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and company. In contrast, the Carolina defense continued to thwart QB Matt Ryan, who threw one of his worst games of late. (The loss also cost head coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff their jobs.)

On the plus side, Atlanta will regain wide receiver Julio Jones, who was sidelined during the week 5 matchup. For its part, Carolina may regain all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who's been out with a high ankle sprain. [[TK-need to check the day before]] Another factor that may affect the outcome: Atlanta is coming off a short week, having played Detroit on the 25th, and may still be a bit tired.

The fact is that their latest match was a close one for two teams that have had a lot of close games this season. While the Panthers' prospects look slightly better, there are no foregone conclusions for Thursday Night Football this week.

How to watch Falcons vs Panthers live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX, Amazon Prime or the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Falcons vs Panthers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.View Deal

Falcons vs Panthers live streams in the US

In the US, Falcons vs Panthers is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, October 29).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Falcons vs Panthers game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

Falcons vs Panthers live stream for free

If you just want to watch Falcons vs Panthers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Falcons vs Panthers game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Falcons vs Panthers live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Falcons vs Panthers live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 12:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Falcons vs Panthers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Panthers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.