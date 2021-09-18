Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream marks another Brady vs Ryan matchup and yet again, the Atlanta signal caller is hoping this NFL live stream will feature his first win in their history.

Falcons vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream takes place tomorrow (Sept. 19).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Six times in their long careers, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan have led their teams against each other and all six times Brady has walked off the field as the victor. That includes five regular season match-ups and that one fateful Super Bowl where Tom and his colleagues found themselves down 28-3 before storming back to win. All those games are in the past, so Ryan is looking to the future.

The Falcons have their work cut out for them if they want to buck this Brady trend. Ryan and his offense struggled in week one’s 32-6 loss to the Eagles as they were held out of the end zone.

The Falcons put two good drives together in the first half but both stalled in the red zone forcing them to settle for field goals. The second half only got worse as Atlanta was shut out in the final two quarters. By the game’s end, Ryan compiled a passer rating of just 71.6, the third lowest of opening week.

Brady and the Bucs will look to keep the dominating going in this matchup. The Bucs are coming off a 31-29 win over the Cowboys that opened the 2021 season last week. Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski, while Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin pulled in the others. Godwin finished with 105 yards on nine catches, Brown caught 5 passes for 121 yards.

The Buccaneers are HUGE 12.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The over/under is 52.

How to watch Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Falcons vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, Falcons vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Falcons vs Buccaneers.

Falcons vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Falcons vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.