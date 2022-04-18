F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream 2022 — how to watch the Imola race for free and online

The F1 roadshow moves on to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream — and it could be another classic. So read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams with a VPN from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 24).

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria)

► U.K. — Sky Sports or Now

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ferrari are the early pace-setters this season, with Charles Leclerc having won two of the first three races and finished second in the other. Last time out in Australia he had the measure of Red Bull's Max Verstappen all race, and looked odds-on to win even before the Dutchman retired with an engine failure.

But the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola has a different format to most Grands Prix, with the opinion-splitting Sprint race returning. That means qualifying will take place on Friday and will set the order for Saturday's Sprint, a 100km, flat-out mini-GP with no tire changes.

There'll be more riding on the Sprint race this season, though, with eight points for the winner down to one point for eighth place; last season only the top three scored points. As with last year, the finishing order in the Sprint will determine the starting order for the Grand Prix proper on Sunday.

Imola is a famous old circuit that's renowned for being fast, and for challenging drivers — so you won't want to miss this race.

It all starts with first practice on Friday, so read on for details of how to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola — potentially for FREE — and don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

FREE Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ServusTV for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services. Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with every F1 race this season, the 2022 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across the main ESPN channel, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNEWS, with the race itself on ESPN.

Just bear in mind that time differences for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix mean that some of the sessions start very early in the morning; practice 2 begins at 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT on Saturday, for instance.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers $10 off the first month.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday (April 24).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN.

F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live stream at Imola: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

Emilia-Romagna is another of F1's Sprint Grands Prix, meaning there's a change from the usual schedule.

The action starts as usual on Friday with practice 1, but that's followed by qualifying later that day. Second practice is on Saturday, but there's no third practice, with the Sprint race instead taking place a few hours later. The race itself is on Sunday (April 24).

Friday, April 22

Practice 1

7.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET

4.30 a.m. – 5.30 a.m PT

12.30 p.m. – 1.30 p.m. BST

Qualifying

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

8 a.m. – 9 a.m PT

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST

Saturday, April 23

Practice 2

6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m. ET

3.30 a.m. – 4.30 a.m PT

11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. BST

Sprint race

10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. ET

7.30 a.m. – 8.30 a.m PT

3.30 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. BST

Sunday, April 24

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi