Early Black Friday Deal: Get an Echo Dot with Clock for just £38

Black Friday deals are already bountiful, even a week before the day itself. One of the best ones we've found so far though is the offer of an Echo Dot with Clock for £38.99 on Amazon, a £21 discount on the normal price.

Available in either Twilight Blue or Glacier White, the Echo Dot with Clock is available to buy on offer now, but you'll have to wait until November 27 for your device to actually ship. And if you want a cheaper option, there's always the basic Echo Dot which is also on sale this Black Friday.

Echo Dot w/ Clock (4th gen): was £59 now £38 @ Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot with Clock does everything its larger siblings can, plus tell the time with its inbuilt digital display. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Echo Dot with Clock does what it says on the tin. It's a version of Amazon's smallest fourth-generation smart speaker that has a digital clock on the front, and a button on top to silence any alarms like a traditional alarm clock. While it sounds simple, being able to just see the time on the device adds a lot of value to an already useful product.

Those uses include getting the Alexa digital assistant to control your other smart home devices, make audio calls to other Echo speakers in your home or the homes of friends, or to scour the internet to find useful information.

It'll also play your music with Amazon's best audio tech yet. And if you want to stop it from listening for its wake words and your commands, you can hit the mic-off button to ensure your privacy. For more bargains, check out our best Amazon U.K. Black Friday deals picks.