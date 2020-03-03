Cheap Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal at Newegg slashes $100 off list price

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are among the best noise cancelling headphones out there. Unfortunately, they're also among the most expensive. That's why we're excited to share this excellent headphones deals courtesy of Newegg.

For a limited time, the retailer has the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on sale for $249.95. That's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. By comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $278.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Newegg

At $100 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are a solid value. These over-ear style headphones offer Sony's signature sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life.View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are one of the best headphones you can buy. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we praised their class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation. We gave these headphones a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award for their excellent noise-cancelling tech and long battery life.

During our testing, the headphones' noise-cancellation tech silenced the noise of a busy street in midtown Manhattan. From police sirens to noisy street construction, music came in loud and clear on the Sony WH-1000XM3s. With their dynamic soundstage, highlighted by Sony's signature bass profile, these headphones give the Bose QC35 IIs a proverbial run for their money.

So if you're looking for the best wireless headphones for the money, at $100 off, the Sony WH-1000MX3s are a wise investment.