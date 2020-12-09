Best MacBook deals: New MacBook Pro M1 on sale now

MacBook deals are in full swing throughout December. At the moment, we're seeing discounts mostly on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros with Intel processors, but there are some sales to be found on the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1.

The Intel-based MacBooks are still good systems in their own right, and are being discounted as retailers clear out stock. Here are the best MacBook deals and sales right now.

Best MacBook deals right now

Best MacBook Air deals and sales

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $979.95 @ Amazon

Getting $20 off the new MacBook Air with M1 is not a huge discount, but given that this laptop is so new we'll take it. The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to Apple Silicon, and it lasted over 14 hours on our battery test. It's one of the best laptops period. View Deal

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): was $949, now $749 @ Best Buy

This MacBook Air with Touch ID has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's available in gold, space gray, and silver. View Deal

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): was $1,249, now $1,049 @ Best Buy This MacBook Air with Touch ID has a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's available in gold, space gray, and silver.View Deal

Best MacBook Pro deals and sales

MacBook Pro with M1 chip: was $1,299 now $1,232 @ Amazon

Save $66. The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13: was $1,799, now $1,599 @ B&H Photo

This 13-inch MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Iris Plus GPU. It's available in space gray or silver. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 was $1,449, now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This 13-inch MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar, an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13: was $1,299, now $1,129 @ B&H Photo

This 13-inch MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar, Retina Display, Touch ID, 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core (8th Gen) 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics.View Deal

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 for the standard model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 5300M GPU, and 512GB SSD. This model replaces the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which started at the same price. The $2,799 model steps you up to the faster Core i9 CPU, faster Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and 1TB SSD.

The first thing you'll notice about the 16-inch MacBook Pro — aside from its large display — is its new Magic Keyboard. Apple finally ditched the controversial Butterfly keyboard on this laptop for a scissor mechanism, and it added a new keycap structure that's more concave and a rubber dome underneath for support. The result is a much-improved keyboard that delivers a better 1mm of travel (compared to less than 0.8mm before).

Performance-wise, this MacBook Pro lives up to its name. It took the laptop only 8 minutes to transcode a 6.5GB 4K video to 1080p, which is the same amount of time the Dell XPS 15 took.

Although its very pricey, 16-inch MacBook Pro deals aren't that hard to find.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (late 2019): was $2,399, now $2,199 @ Amazon

Apple's largest MacBook Pro has a 9th-generation 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 6-core processor, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Graphics-wise, it has an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory and Intel UHD Graphics 630 for non-intensive tasks. This model also comes with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a Retina Display with True Tone technology. View Deal