Champions for Charity live stream: How to watch Woods, Manning vs Brady and Mickelson

Brady vs Manning start time, channel Also referred to as Tiger vs. Phil 2, the Champions for Charity match starts tomorrow (Sunday, May 24) at 3 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. GMT).

The Champions for Charity live stream will let us watch Tom Brady and Peyton Manning resume their never-ending rivalry on a new field: the golf course. Fortunately, these Joes will be joined by Pros: Tampa Bay Tom is partnering with Phil Mickelson and Peyton's got Tiger Woods.

And, yes, as the name implies, this is all for a good cause. The 2020 The Match Champions for Charity event is set to raise at least $10 million USD to benefit COVID-19, thanks to a massive donation from the four athletes and WarnerMedia.

That total is likely to grow, though, with additional on-course challenges.

Of course this inter-sport clash of the titans is being viewed from two angles. Some see it as their chance to watch Phil vs. Tiger — though whomever loses can blame it on their partner right? Many more (likely) see this as a Brady vs. Manning live stream, since the latter's retired from football and won't be challenging the Tompa Bay menace.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Match 2020: Champions for Charity, Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady online:

How to watch Champions for Charity online anywhere, with a VPN

If, somehow, your region is struggling to get you a CNN International link, or access through one of the below-listed WarnerMedia networks, you don't need to miss out on Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady live streams. You can watch Champions for Charity event with the service you already pay for, live with the rest of the world, with the right VPN (virtual private network).

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use.

How to watch Manning vs Brady in the US

Those in the U.S. have a wide array of options for how to watch Champions for Charity live streams. If you haven't cut the cord yet, look to see if your cable or satellite provider includes HLN, TBS, TNT or truTV in your package. The match kicks off on those channels at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday, May 24).

If you've already cut the cord, you can get a Manning vs Brady live stream on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now. All of which carry one or more of those channels.

The best streaming service for live TV is Sling TV, so for this occasion we recommend the Sling Blue package, which packs more than 50 channels and has a $10 off first-month discount (bringing its price down to $20 for that month). If you want some extra original programming, our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like High Fidelity and Ramy — and it will let you sample its service for free with a 1-week free trial.

FuboTV is our pick for those with a love of sports, as it's got all the content you could want (but a slightly higher price). YouTube TV is ideal for the DVR set, with its unlimited storage cap.

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes TNT, TBS HLN and tru TV, so you have your pick of the ways to watch Champions for Charity. It's also got Fox and NBC local stations (in select markets), plus AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, HGTV, Syfy and USA. Sling Orange has TBS, TNT and ESPN, among others.

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including the big four for Champions for Charity live streams: HLN, TBS, TNT and truTV. It's got more local affiliates than Sling, with NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all four of the aforementioned channels — HLN, TBS, TNT and truTV — it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports (or the lack thereof at the moment).

How to watch Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady in Canada

So, this is a little tricky now. Canadians will need to use the CNN International live stream to watch Champions for Charity live streams. Unfortunately, they're not free for Canadians as they are for those in the United Kingdom — you're gonna need a login from your TV or streaming provider.

Anyone stuck in Canada and not trying to add another streaming service to their monthly tally should check out a VPN service, such as Express VPN, as explained above.

How to watch Champions for Charity in the UK

Brits have Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady live streams easy-peasy, thanks to CNN International, which offers free streams for many around the world (just not in Canada or the U.S., as previously mentioned). Folks traveling to the states and Canada right now, who want their CNN International stream might want to check out ExpressVPN.

Champions for Charity predictions

Even though Mickelson won a solid 22 holes vs Woods in 2018, Tiger and Peyton are the favorites in the gambling world right now. That's either a testament to Woods' resurgence, or how much the gambling world thinks the Manning vs Brady rivalry will go in the former's favor.