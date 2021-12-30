Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 online

The Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream will pit these top tier teams in the NFC against one another as they jockey for superior playoff positioning in this NFL live stream.

Cardinals vs Cowboys channel, start time The Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream is Sunday (Jan. 2).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cardinals (10-5) were the class of the NFL through much of the first half of the season. In fact, they were perfect. That is until they faced the Packers in week eight, and suffered their first loss, a 24-21 defeat. Since then, the Cardinals have looked rather average.

Arizona's loss to Green Bay started them down a losing spiral and has seen them post a record of 3-5 over their last eight games including now being in the midst of a season-long three-game losing streak. First, they fell to the divisional rival Rams, 30-23. Then lost to the lowly Lions 30-12, followed by last week’s 22-16 loss to the Colts. Their loss to Indy marked just the third time this season and second in the last two weeks where Kyler Murray and the Cardinals failed to crack the 20-point mark in a game.

The Cowboys (11-4) are back to being one of the top teams in the NFL. After a 1-3 stretch in the middle of the year, they enter this game having won four-straight including last Sunday night’s 56-14 stomping of the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing. In total Prescott posted 131.4 passer rating, his second highest rating of the season.

If there is one concern with the Cowboys' offense it's the lack of production from Ezekiel Elliott. The running back hasn’t cracked the 60-yard rushing mark since week six. Over that stretch Elliott has averaged just 42 yards-per-game, while second string running back Tony Pollard has out gained him ever-so-slightly with an average of 42.7 yards-per-game.

The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 2)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Cowboys.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.