Cardinals vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 9 game online

The Cardinals vs 49ers live stream has the Arizona in unfamiliar territory as they are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, San Francisco is looking to this NFL live stream will not be a repeat of their week five matchup.

Cardinals vs 49ers channel, start time The Cardinals vs 49ers live stream is Sunday (Nov. 7).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cardinals (7-1) were the NFL's last undefeated team standing when they hosted the Packers in week eight for Thursday night football. Despite Green Bay being short-handed, Arizona fell, 24-21.

In the loss, quarterback Kyler Murray, an MVP candidate this season, injured his left ankle on the last play of the game. Murray will likely be a game time decision this week. Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday he would still play Murray Sunday even if he wasn't able to practice this week. The coach said as long as Murray was getting "mental reps" he should be good to go.

Murray is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, tied for fifth in touchdowns and his 110 passer rating has him ranked third.

The 49ers (3-4) are hoping the second time's the charge as they take on the Cardinals for the second time this season. San Francisco lost at Arizona in week five, 17-10. In that game, Trey Lance got the start as Jimmy Garoppolo was dealing with a calf injury.

The 30-year-old Garoppolo has posted a 115.9 passer rating in four career starts against the Cardinals going 3-1 with 11 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions.

On the ground, the 49ers will hope running back Elijah Mitchell will have more success than he did in week five where he ran for just 43 yards. The rookie sixth-round pick is coming off a huge game against the Bears where he ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The Cardinals are 1.5-point road favorites against the 49ers, who are 0-3 at home this season. The over/under is 46.

How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cardinals vs 49ers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Cardinals vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov 7).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cardinals vs 49ers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs 49ers.

Cardinals vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs 49ers live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.