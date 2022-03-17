Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live stream sets the West Region's 2-seeded Blue Devils against it's 15th-seeded Titans. For Duke's young standout freshmen, they are hoping this March Madness live stream is the start of a fitting send off for their head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live stream schedule, channels Cal State Fullerton vs Duke is Friday, March 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Cal State Fullerton (21-10) has their shutdown defense to thank for their spot in this year's NCAA tournament. They kept Long Beach State off the board in the final minute of play as they took the Big West Conference tournament with a 72-71 win.

The Titans were led this season by 6’7 forward E.J. Anosike. The senior averaged 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds-per-game. They were also helped by sophomore Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The guard hit just two shots in the title game including the game winner

Duke (28-6) is asking themselves "what can you give a guy like Mike Krzyzewski who already five national championships?" Well, the answer is simple for Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, "another one."

The freshman standouts will likely be top five picks in June's NBA draft meaning this will be the only chance they have to made their mark in March. Banchero leads the team in scoring with 17-points-per -game while Griffin adds in 10 ppg. Together they have already helped "Coach K" win his 13th ACC title.

Coach K will retire at the end of Duke's tournament run. The Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer as well as three-time Olympic gold medalist is calling it a career after 42 years at Duke.

Duke is a 18.5-point favorite against Cal State Fullerton. The over/under is 146.5. The game will be played at Greenville, South Carolina’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

How to watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Cal State Fullerton vs Duke is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Cal State Fullerton vs Duke has a late tip-off of 12:10 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Cal State Fullerton vs Duke live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Cal State Fullerton vs Duke will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.