Browns vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 game online

The Browns vs Patriots live stream features a Pats team that has put three wins together for the first time this season and a Browns squad that is coming off a huge win over a division rival. Both teams will look to this NFL live stream to stay at the top of their game.

Browns vs Patriots channel, start time The Browns vs Patriots live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 14)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For the (5-4) Browns, the drama never stops. Whether it's not playing up to par, dealing with health and injuries or a wide receiver that complains his way off a team, the drama just keeps on coming.

Last week, they brushed off the antics of now released Odell Beckham Jr. and went on to beat the Bengals 41-16. Beckham's father posted complaints about Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield not targeting his son enough and the relationship between QB, team and receiver was damaged beyond repair. Mayfield responded with his best game of the season against the Bengals, throwing for 282 yards and two scores on his way to a season high 132.6 passer rating.

Cleveland's defense helped the cause with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by corner Denzel Ward, while Nick Chubb brushed off a calf injury and ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns. But again, more adversity for Cleveland as Chubb and back-up running back Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 and now each need two negative COVID tests, 24-hours apart prior to Sunday, in order to participate in the game.

The Patriots (5-4) are the hottest they've been all season as they're riding a three-game winning streak. After putting up 54 points on the Jets, they edged the Chargers on the road with a 27-24 win, then traveled to Carolina where they blew out the Panthers, 24-6.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been solid over the last three weeks, throwing three touchdowns with only one interception, but it's the Patriots' defense that has really showed up this season, forcing teams into 16 turnovers, fourth most in the NFL.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions, while safety Adrian Phillips has three picks this year. Helping keep the pressure on opposing QBs is linebacker Matthew Judon, who has nine sacks, tied for third most in the league.

The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites against the Browns. The over/under is 45.5.

How to watch Browns vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Browns vs Patriots you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Browns vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Browns vs Patriots live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 14).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Browns vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Browns vs Patriots.

Browns vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Browns vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.